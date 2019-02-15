What 12 world leaders’ desks around the world look like

caption US President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of The White House. source Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Most world leaders’ desks feature detailed woodwork.

Many are surrounded by art.

The Resolute Desk inside the US Oval Office is made out of wood from an abandoned ship.

Justin Trudeau uses the desk that his father, Pierre Trudeau, used when he was prime minister.

A desk symbolizes a leader’s presence and executive power. It’s where history-making phone calls happen and where legislation becomes official. Most are nothing like ordinary office furniture.

Here are the desks where 12 world leaders work. It’s worth noting that the photos of these desks are the most recently available but they may have changed since and many have more than one desk:

The Resolute Desk inside the US Oval Office is made out of wood from an abandoned ship.

caption Queen Victoria gifted the desk to President Rutherford Hayes in 1880. source Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

According to The White House Museum, Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom commissioned the desk from wood that came off an abandoned British ship called the HMS Resolute, which US sailors found and returned to England. Victoria gave it to President Rutherford Hayes in 1880.

Argentina’s presidential desk has an elegant, gold-tinted top.

caption Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri carries his daughter Antonia at his desk followed by his wife Awada at Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires. source REUTERS/Handout

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri’s desk is located inside the Casa Rosada, or the Pink House, government building in Buenos Aires.

In the photo above, President Macri carried his daughter Antonia away from the desk. Behind him, you can see the chair behind his desk is also ornate, trimmed with gold and covered in blue velvet. It appears to be fairly bare on top of the desk, with a small phone off to the side.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s desk has family history.

caption Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses at his desk following an interview with Reuters in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2016. source REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau’s desk has sentimental meaning: he uses the desk that his father, Pierre Trudeau, used when he was prime minister from 1968-1979 and 1980-1984, according to the CBC.

The switch reportedly happened when the younger Trudeau asked for a smaller desk than the one his predecessor Stephen Harper had used. Harper’s desk was placed in storage.

Trudeau’s desk was built sometime around 1880, according to the CBC, and was used by former prime ministers Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Lester B. Pearson, Jean Chrétien, and Paul Martin, as well as both Trudeaus.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has an L-shaped desk.

caption The desk extends to the back left. source Reuters

The Kenyan State House in Nairobi houses Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office, containing his unique desk that features an L-shape that extends to his left.

Kenyatta’s mahogany desk reportedly boasts lots of hardware. According to SDE Kenya, he at one point had five telephone headsets, a satellite phone, desk organizers, and more on top of his workspace.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s desk is rarely seen.

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping gives his 2019 New Year’s address. source YouTube/CGTN America

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s office is not often seen, but the world gets a good look at his office and desk each year for his annual New Year’s address, which is posted on YouTube.

His work area appears fairly simple, featuring a red telephone and some family photos. There is no computer, which is not uncommon for presidential desks.

The World Economic Forum pointed out that two books, “The Master Algorithm: How the Quest for the Ultimate Learning Machine Will Remake Our World” by Pedro Domingos and “Augmented: Life in the Smart Lane” by Brett King, could be identified on his bookshelf in 2018.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s desk has a sleek, rounded shape.

Aso Villa in Abuja, Nigeria, has been the official location of the Nigerian presidency since 1992. It was built in 1991.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s workspace inside of the villa features a rounded cream desk with green trim and a light green chair. An ornate lamp sits on his left side.

Angela Merkel is often photographed in front of a large black desk, but apparently prefers to work elsewhere.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s official desk is an imposing, black desk previously owned by her predecessor Gerhard Schröder. She told The Times of London in 2014 that she finds working at the large desk “strange” and often works at a smaller writing table next to it.

The desk is massive and is topped by a globe, a lamp, a plant, and a computer.

Italy’s presidential desk features gold trim.

caption Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte and Italian President Sergio Mattarella sign documents at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 31, 2018. source Italian Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Quirinal Palace is one of the official residences of the Italian president. In it is Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s office and desk, which is a deep wood with gold trim and burgundy-tinted top.

Behind him, his chair also has gold trim.

The Finnish president works in front of a large painting.

caption Finnish President Sauli Niinistö giving his 2019 New Year’s speech. source Matti Porre/Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Finland has three official presidential residences. Its presidential palace, pictured above, is in Helsinki. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö recently showed off his office and desk during his 2019 New Year’s speech.

Like many other presidents, his set-up is fairly simple, with a plant to his left and a flag to his right. A painting of boats hangs behind him.

Austria’s president works inside a vibrant red room.

caption Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen swears in Health Minister Pamela Rendi-Wagner in March 2017. source Reuters

For more than 600 years, the Hofburg in Vienna served as the home for the imperial family of Austria. Although the monarchy came to an end during the early 20th century, its influence on the palace’s decorations has remained.

Today, the president’s office can be found inside the Leopoldine Wing of the palace. Though the office of the president occupies many rooms in the wing, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is often photographed in this vibrant red room.

The style of the room and the desk is ornate, with lots of gold trim. Portraits of past Austrian monarchs and heads of state fill the room.

France’s presidential desk at Élysée Palace has a beautiful 19th-century design.

The Élysée Palace has served as the residence of France’s presidents since 1873. Though President Emmanuel Macron does not use it every day, he sat behind it while giving a televised speech in December 2018 addressing recent protests about social inequality.

The gilded desk is the most valuable piece of furniture in the palace, according to The Guardian.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen’s desk keeps it simple.

The president of Taiwan works in the Presidential Office Building in Taipei City.

The photo above show’s Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen’s desk the day she was sworn in. It’s made of dark wood and flanked by two flags.