Despite having no Google apps, Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro just won an award for best phone photography

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro received an overall score of 121, four points higher than the Galaxy Note Plus 5G. Huawei

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has just received the DxOMark photography crown this Friday (Sept 27), despite having no access to Google apps.

Overall, it received a score of 121, which is four points higher than the Galaxy Note Plus 5G. It also attained a photo score of 131, the best of all devices to date.

DxOMark is an independent benchmark that scientifically assesses the image quality of smartphones, lenses and cameras, and its photo score was calculated from sub-scores in tests that examine different aspects of a device’s performance for still images under different lighting conditions.

Almost high scores on everything. Huawei

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s camera-system includes a 40 megapixel (MP) SuperSensing Camera, a 40MP Cine Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro is also capable of taking professional videos in cinematic tones as its Cine Camera features a maximum ISO of 51,200. This means that the sensor is more sensitive to light and can be used in darker situations as compared with its competitors.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the new smartphone camera to beat. Huawei

DxOMark also added that the smartphone’s texture and noise balance is “truly outstanding, with excellent detail rendering in almost all conditions while keeping image noise at low levels”.

