Despite lizard fiasco, some people are saying they want to eat Irvins’ fish skins even more – and it just goes to show honesty is still the best policy

Irivns Salted Egg uploaded an apologetic Facebook post on Jan 2 following a viral photo of a dead lizard in a packet of fish skins. Facebook / Irvins Salted Egg / Jane Holloway

Dead lizards in salted egg fish skin packets? Not a good enough reason to deter people from supporting a brand, it seems.

Singapore-based Irvins Salted Egg found itself in some unwanted spotlight after a customer said her family found a dead lizard in a pack of salted egg fish skins. Bangkok-based Jane Holloway’s post went viral just days after it was posted on Friday (Dec 28, 2018).

Facebook / Jane Holloway

Read also: A customer found a dead lizard in a packet of Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin – and it may not be an isolated case

Of course, drama ensued and the company uploaded an apologetic Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 2), offering refunds to customers who were “uncomfortable” with consuming their Irvins snacks.

In the post, the company said: “We take full responsibility for the goods that we sell and everything in it.”

It also promised to investigate the incident further “as we don’t have a full explanation on how the dead lizard ended up in our snack pouch and we promise to make the necessary changes in our production to ensure this will never happen again”.

“The case has been reported to AVA and we will cooperate with them fully,” it said.

While the initial reaction to Holloway’s post was mostly disgust and anger, Irvins’ quick follow-up of a sincerely-worded apology may have actually helped calm the waters.

The post has drawn more than 16,000 “likes” in less than 24 hours.

In fact, many social media users are now singing praises of Irvins Salted Egg for displaying an honest and professional attitude. Some are even saying that the apology made them want to eat Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin even more.

Most of the more than 4,000 comments left on the post are supportive of the brand’s efforts to rectify the issue.

Facebook user Tom Choo Wei Ming, who said he would support the company and buy some of their products the next day, has garnered over a thousand “likes” for the comment.

Another Facebook user Irene O’ Yellow-Blue complimented the company for its professionalism and urged others to have enough compassion to forgive. Over 3,000 Facebook users have “liked” her comment.

Other users have complimented the company’s response to the saga, calling it “honest”, “sincere”, “responsible” and “professional”.

It looks like Irvins Salted Egg may have played its cards right despite what looked like a potentially disastrous situation.

By choosing to own up to the mistake and not hiding behind marketing fluff, Irvins may have proven to some customers that it was worthy of forgiveness, and perhaps even won itself more fans.

While not everyone is ready to move on, the response to Irvins’ apology just goes to show that honesty is still the best policy when it comes to doing business.

Now we just have to wait and see if the company can tide through the storm and follow through on its promises to take responsibility and exercise better quality control.