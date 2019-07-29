House Republicans plan to hold one of their biggest annual meetings in Baltimore, a city which Trump says is ‘dangerous’ and ‘filthy’

House Republicans will reportedly hold their yearly policy meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on the city.

It is standard practice for sitting presidents to give speeches at their party’s annual meetings, which could make for an uncomfortable situation for Trump, the Washington Post reported.

Trump in tweets over the weekend described Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

Trump also characterized Baltimore as a place where “no human being would want to live.”

The yearly policy retreat for House Republicans will reportedly be held in Baltimore in September.

The Post discovered that the website for the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront shows the hotel as sold out for the days of the retreat, September 12 to 14, which seemed to confirm what it was told by two senior Republicans familiar with the plans.

In most cases, sitting presidents speak at their party’s annual retreat, though it’s not clear if Trump will join for this year’s meeting. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

Trump spent a good portion of the weekend disparaging Baltimore via tweets as he attacked Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents Maryland’s 7th congressional district, which includes much of Baltimore.

Trump has been bashed by Democrats, Baltimore’s mayor and biggest newspaper, and other public figures over his attacks on Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young on Monday suggested Trump should spend less time tweeting and more time helping US communities in need of assistance.

“If [Trump] really wants to, he needs to send us the federal assistance – not only to Baltimore, to cities around this country that are in the same situation that Baltimore is in – but he’s so interested in childish tweets,” Young told CNN.