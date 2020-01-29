Despite weak economy, 50% of Singapore workers are still gunning for a pay raise this year: Survey

The recruitment firm said millennials aged 18 to 34 were most likely to jump ship compared to those aged 35 and above. The Straits Times

Never mind the Wuhan virus, or the slowing economy – half of all workers in Singapore are still hoping to score a pay raise this year, according to a survey published on Wednesday (Jan 29) by recruitment agency Robert Half.

Half the respondents in its survey of 500 local workers said they felt underpaid and were looking for a raise. Forty per cent were gunning for a promotion, while 20 per cent said they were looking for a new job.

A December 2019 survey of 1,000 local workers from the same firm found that 30 per cent of respondents were actively looking for a new job, and another 60 per cent were open to switching jobs if approached by a recruiter.

The recruitment firm said millennials aged 18 to 34 were most likely to jump ship compared to those aged 35 and above, switching jobs every three or four years on average.

“Salary remains a key consideration for Singaporean employees, as they are faced with the rising cost of living coupled with slow wage growth,” it said in its report.

Earlier this month, management consulting firm Korn Ferry predicted that companies would be reluctant to give raises this year, relying on bonuses to reward staff instead.

It also predicted that HR teams were strategising about how to help managers communicate with employees who felt underpaid.

