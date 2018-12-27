9 places to visit if you believe in aliens

caption The town of Roswell, New Mexico has embraced its alien-friendly status. source Flickr

Whether you’re a believer in aliens or just interested in the prospect of them, there are some locations you should consider visiting.

Roswell, New Mexico, home to the later debunked 1947 UFO crash, is a must-stop on your journey.

Alien Con is held in Los Angeles and is where “Ancient Aliens” fans gather.

If you’re a true believer in extraterrestrial life, or maybe just a diehard fan of “The X-Files,” there’s a strong community of believers in alien life on this planet. From the campiest tourist spots to extraterrestrial sightseeing expeditions, if you think there’s life out there, take a trip out to these UFO-friendly destinations.

Roswell, New Mexico is a must-stop on your journey.

caption Anyone who knows about aliens knows about Roswell, New Mexico. source CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock

Home to the 1947 UFO crash, Roswell, New Mexico is a true believer’s dream. Although the government declassified the air force research that was responsible for the debris crash in 1994, there are still skeptics who find the explanation of Project Mogul suspicious.

The town has embraced its alien-friendly status, with alien-themed restaurants and shops, like this spaceship-shaped McDonald’s, an interactive spacewalk, and the International UFO Museum and Research Center, a non-profit museum dedicated to uncovering the mystery of the 1947 crash and other unexplained phenomena.

The Roswell 2019 UFO Festival will take place from July 5-7.

Area 51 in Nevada is surrounded by fun stuff to do.

caption Consider a tour of the location. source SipaPhoto/Shutterstock

The government once denied that Area 51 even existed, so there’s no telling what they’re still denying. Since getting into America’s top-secret military facility is impossible without a badge, the next best thing is their tour.

It’s a celebration of theories where highlights include a drive on the extraterrestrial highway, a stop at the famous Little A’le’ Inn, the mutant Joshua Tree Forest featured in “Men in Black,” and the site of the allegedly abducted black mailbox. You may even see mysterious lights in the sky, which are often sighted in those areas.

Chile has been holding UFO sighting tours since 2008.

caption Take a tour through the Andes to discover what the land has in store. source Flickr

A 19 mile stretch of land that loops through the Andes can be toured with their UFO spotting trip. “Sightings have been made of shining spheres going into the water and into wooded zones without any human explanation,” said the president of the Chilean Grouping for UFO Research (AION), Rodrigo Fuenzalida.

Locals claim that the “200 perfectly sliced volcanic rocks built by ancient civilizations” are a perfect landing pad for flying sauces.

Bowman, South Carolina is an unofficial welcome center for aliens.

caption The town is home to a giant saucer. source Wikimedia Commons

Jody Pendarvis began building a giant saucer in his yard in 1994 to welcome any extraterrestrial beings stopping by. Not for the faint of heart, the 46-feet-wide sculpture is only held together with eight screws.

The larger saucer on bottom is to make the aliens feel welcome, and the smaller one on top is for Pendarvis to take off with them when they’re ready for him. For a small donation, Pendarvis will gladly give you a tour in the summer months when he’s around from 10 a.m. to noon.

Bright lights have been spotted in the skies and mountains of Sedona, Arizona for years.

caption Alien-sighting tours begin at night. source littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

UFO tours begin an hour after sunset in this alien-filled landscape and the tour company’s use of 3rd generation military night vision goggles guarantees you’ll see “UFO activity” in the sky and near the mountains.

Even if you don’t, they have some of the clearest night skies for stargazing in North America.

See the space acorn in Kecksburg, Pennsylvania.

caption You can visit the replica and of course, the space-themed gift shop. source Wikimedia Commons

On December 9, 1965, a 15-foot-long copper-colored object covered in Egyptian-looking hieroglyphics fell to Earth in a fiery blaze in rural Kecksburg forests. The U.S. military arrived and took the object within hours and stories circulated about army personnel asking people to forget about what they saw, leaving the town in mystery. In 1990, the television crew for “Unsolved Mysteries” visited the town and created a replica of the “space acorn,” as its lovingly named now, which was left in Kecksburg to become a tourist attraction.

This gas station in Lincoln, New Hampshire is a shrine to the alien abduction of Barney and Betty Hill.

caption The town features a chalkboard where visitors can write about their encounter with aliens. source Wikimedia Commons

The story goes that on September 19, 1961, Barney and Betty Hill were driving to their home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, from a vacation in Montreal, Canada, when they spotted a bright star moving in the sky just south of Lancaster.

They stopped on Route 3 in Lincoln when the light moved closer. When they got home, their watches had stopped working, their clothes were ripped, and they had no memory of the last 35 miles. A psychiatrist using hypnosis helped them recover memories of large-eyed grey beings who probed and examined them. The gas station on Route 3 in Lincoln, across from the alleged sighting, honors the encounter with an alien mural, a souvenir section, a 10-minute video behind the cash register, and of course, the bathroom. It’s plastered with documented UFO sightings, contains a large green alien, and plays soundtracks of science fiction films. There’s a second bathroom covered in newspaper clippings of the 1961 encounter, and a new chalkboard where customers can write about their own encounters with another kind.

AlienCon is where “Ancient Aliens” fans gather.

caption The convention is where believers go to mingle with other believers. source Alien Con/Facebook

This year, the Baltimore convention for fans of History’s “Ancient Aliens” attracted 15,000 people. It was three days of guest appearances, showcases, and lectures, with an encouragement for cosplay.

According to event photographer, Kellyann Petry, peoples’ opinions differed on their favorite alien theories, but there were zero skeptics who doubted that aliens had visited Earth at some point. 2019’s AlienCon will be held in Los Angeles from June 21-23.

Take a drive on the New Jersey Turnpike to get a glimpse of v-shaped light formations.

caption The sighting occured in 2001. source Wikimedia Commons

An alleged UFO sighting took place on the New Jersey Turnpike.

According to Latest UFO Sighting, on July 14, 2001, motorists stopped to witness “mysterious orange and yellow lights in a V formation” above the Arthur Kill Waterway between Staten Island in New York and Carteret in New Jersey. The lights reportedly lasted for about 15 minutes, shortly after midnight. Many residents of the metro area noticed them, including Lt. Daniel Tarrant of the Carteret Police Department.

Though air traffic controllers denied seeing the lights, independent groups claimed that radar data corroborated with the UFO sightings.

