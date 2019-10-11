20 incredibly detailed pumpkin carvings that will inspire you this Halloween

caption These frightening monsters took hours to carefully carve. source Reuters

Every Halloween, carved jack-o’-lanterns illuminate neighborhoods with their spooky smiles.

People all over the world have begun carving incredibly intricate designs, transforming their pumpkins into works of art.

Here are 20 of the most unbelievable pumpkin carvings you’ll ever see.

Every October, pumpkins carved with grinning faces illuminate neighborhoods – but some people have taken the spooky annual tradition to the next level.

From intricately carved “Game of Thrones” characters to portraits of pop-culture figures, artists have turned these seasonal fruits into works of art.

Today, carving pumpkins may be a lighthearted activity, but jack-o’-lanterns are based on an old and eerie legend from Ireland.

According to the myth, a mysterious man named Stingy Jack played tricks on the devil. On one occasion, Jack trapped the devil in a tree and allowed him down only once he’d promised to leave Jack alone. Once Jack died, God would not allow him into heaven, and the devil would not allow him into hell, leaving Jack trapped in the darkness in between. As the legend goes, Jack put a coal in a hollowed-out turnip to light his way – and he still roams around with this makeshift lamp to this day.

On Hallows Eve, to ward off evil spirits like Jack, the Irish used to carve scary faces into turnips and gourds before placing a light in them. Irish immigrants are believed to have brought the tradition to the US.

For some inspiration for this year’s Halloween, here are some of the most unbelievable pumpkin carvings you’ll ever see.

Some artists bring a modern-day twist to the centuries-old tradition, like this carver’s Lady Gaga design.

caption Pumpkin carver Hugh McMahon poses with his Lady Gaga pumpkin in New York. source Reuters

Carvers have turned gourds into expressive works of art.

caption Carved pumpkins in Raleigh, North Carolina. source Shawn Rocco/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Pumpkin carver Christian Russell posed with his world record-breaking jack-o’-lantern.

This pumpkin weighed 2,013 pounds.

This angry viking pumpkin would put fear in anyone.

This work of art was displayed during the first European vegetable carving competition in Leipzig, eastern Germany, where competitors had just four hours to create their designs.

It’s hard to believe this sculpture started out as a piece of fruit.

Competitors at the event could carve their designs into fruits and vegetables including pumpkins, melons, papayas, cucumbers, and carrots.

Grumpy Cat poses with her matching pumpkin.

caption Double trouble. source Mike Moore/Getty Images

Sculptor Ray Villafane made this replica of the grumpy kitty in Arizona in 2014.

These carvings would give you a fright if you saw them in your neighborhood.

caption Pumpkin carvings in Turkey in 2017. source Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The incredible designs were displayed in a restaurant in Turkey.

An elegant pumpkin has layers of delicate flower petals.

This design, by artist Wang Xiang, is a beautiful contrast to the usual spooky faces.

The hosts of the “Today” show made an appearance on this pumpkin.

caption “Today” show pumpkin. source Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

An artist carved this on set in 2018.

These four hand-carved “Wizard of Oz” pumpkins really took the tradition to the next level.

caption “The Wizard of Oz” pumpkins. source Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

These pumpkins were part of a display at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, in 2014.

Hillary Clinton appeared on this pumpkin in California.

caption Hillary Clinton pumpkin. source Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The candidates were popular designs during the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump joined her for this display.

caption Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump pumpkins. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The Kardashians brought a touch of glamor to this display.

caption Kardashian pumpkins in California in 2014. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

A more whimsical design shows a jumping swordfish.

caption Pumpkin at the Denver Botanic Gardens. source Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The artist said it takes about two hours to carve this creation.

This detailed carving was displayed outside the world’s largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia in California.

caption “Star Wars” pumpkin. source Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

This Rob Zombie jack-o’-lantern is a masterpiece.

caption Rob Zombie pumpkin in New York. source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

This pumpkin stays true to its frightening Halloween roots.

caption A pumpkin from “Carvers.” source Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It was designed as part of a TV show, “Carvers,” in 2014.

A dinosaur skeleton carving is made out of over 20 full-size pumpkins.

caption Pumpkins on display in 2014. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

It was on display at the Rise of the Jack-O’-Lanterns exhibit in California.

This growling pumpkin is preserved in vinegar while on display at the “Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns” exhibit in California.

caption Growling pumpkin. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The pumpkins in the exhibit are created by professional artists and sculptors.

These carvers created their displays under water.

caption Underwater pumpkin carvers. source BOB CARE/AFP/Getty Images

Their work might not be the most intricate, but these underwater pumpkin carvers managed a remarkable feat. The event is held off Florida’s Key Largo every year.