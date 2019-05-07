19 details from the Met Gala that you totally missed

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

A lot of celebrities wore showstopping looks but there are probably a lot of small but amazing details you missed.

Kasey Musgraves arrived at the Gala in a pink car, Gemma Chan’s hands were covered in colorful rhinestones, and Zendaya (who was wearing a Cinderella-inspired dress) left one of her shoes behind on the pink carpet.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

The 2019 Met Gala featured a very eclectic theme called “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The theme was based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.'”

That said, the theme was pretty much open to personal interpretation for the celebrities who attended. Not surprisingly, some stars got really into the idea of “camp,” pulling out all the stops with extravagant dresses and even more elaborate accessories and beauty looks.

In fact, there was so much going on on the pink carpet that it was hard to keep up with all of the small, but still memorable, moments – and the Met Gala is one event where details really matter.

Here are some details from the Met Gala you probably missed.

Gemma Chan’s fingers were covered in rainbow jewels.

caption Gemma Chan’s hands at the Met Gala. source Getty/Theo Wargo

Thanks to her elaborate, sparkling headpiece, it was easy to miss Gemma Chan’s equally sparkly finger art. The “Crazy Rich Asians” actress didn’t stop at adding jewels to her nails – her fingers were partially covered in tiny, colorful jewels as well.

Tiffany Haddish brought chicken in her purse.

While chatting with E! News on the pink carpet, Tiffany Haddish revealed that her problem with the Met Gala is that there’s never enough food.

She also said that she brought chicken in her purse and opened up her sequined clutch to show that she really had packed a bag of poultry in it.

Read More: 11 times celebrities brought food to award shows

Sticking to her Cinderella-themed look, Zendaya left behind one shoe on the pink carpet.

caption Yeah, she did that. source Karwai Tang/Getty

Zendaya stole the spotlight on the pink carpet when she showed up in a blue gown and blonde hairdo that gave her some serious Disney’s “Cinderella” vibes.

While on the carpet, her designer even used a wand to make her dress light up and change colors. But you might’ve missed the moment Zendaya left one of her clear heels behind on the pink carpet.

This was likely a nod to the moment when the Disney princess famously leaves one glass slipper behind in the “Cinderella” movie.

Zendaya was also carrying a sparkly, carriage-shaped purse with her initial on it.

caption The purse looks like Cinderella’s horse-drawn carriage. source Taylor Hill/Getty

To really drive the Cinderella point home, Zendaya carried a small bag in the shape of a carriage. It closely resembles the one found in the Disney version of the film.

The purse even had a little “Z” initial on the front.

Lady Gaga’s eyelashes were made from slices of gold leaf.

caption Her faux eyelashes were gold. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Lady Gaga started off the night with an absolutely glorious entrance when she changed into four different looks in front of photographers on the pink carpet.

But if you look closely, her makeup was just as intricate as her outfits. To make Gaga’s lashes, makeup artist Sarah Tanno told Vogue that she “cut razor-sharp splices of gold leaf” and sculpted them into 5-inch-long faux lashes that fanned outward.

Kacey Musgraves pulled up to the Gala on top of a pink Corvette convertible.

caption She stuck to her theme. source Raymond Hall/Getty

Kacey Musgraves showed up channeling Barbie and nailed all of the details, from her perfect blonde waves to her tiny sunglasses and blow-dryer-shaped purse.

In true Barbie fashion, she even arrived at the Gala while sitting atop a bright-pink Corvette convertible.

The fake eye on Janelle Monae’s dress actually appeared to blink.

Janelle Monae was another one of the best-dressed stars of the night, embodying camp in a tower of top hats and a Christian-Siriano gown that had a huge eye feature.

But you might not have noticed that the dress’s feather eyelashes moved throughout the night, making it appear as though the eye was blinking.

Lena Waithe’s suit had pinstripes that were actually made of song lyrics.

caption There were a lot of words on her suit. source Taylor Hill/Getty

If you look closely at Lena Waithe’s Pyer-Moss pantsuit, you’ll notice that the stripes are actually lines of text.

The stripes are lyrics were from the songs “I’m Coming Out,” “You Make Me Feel,” “We Are Family,” “Supermodel,” “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” “I Will Survive,” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” per HuffPost.

But Lena Waithe’s suit also featured a spelling error.

caption Many loved her message anyway. source Getty/Theo Wargo

The pinstripe lyrics weren’t the only message Waithe was wearing. The back of her jacket had a quote that seemed to say, “Black drag queens invented camp.”

Unfortunately, as many pointed out, it was actually appeared to be spelled incorrectly as “Black drag queens inventend camp.”

Waithe later responded to comments about the typo, tweeting, “Everything I do is purposeful!” Perhaps this was just next-level camp and meant to be spelled wrong, but either way, you may have missed it.

Nonetheless, her message was positively received by many who appreciated that she was giving credit to the roots of camp culture.

Someone was fanning Naomi Campbell’s dress while she walked the pink carpet.

caption Her dress was covered in feathers. source Karwai Tang/Getty

Supermodel Naomi Campbell showed up to the Met Gala in a very intricate, feather-covered pink gown. To keep her photo-ready, a person (it’s unclear who) was following Campbell on the pink carpet to fan her dress with a large piece of plastic.

Katy Perry ended up changing into a hamburger outfit that was complete with bedazzled, burger-inspired shoes.

caption She went from being dressed as a light to being dressed as a food. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

At the beginning of the night, Katy Perry walked the pink carpet dressed as a chandelier, complete with lights that actually lit up.

By the end of the night, she had changed into a full-blown hamburger suit and lettuce dress. She was even wearing bedazzled burger-inspired shoes.

Read More: Watch Jennifer Lopez accidentally walk in on Katy Perry changing into her cheeseburger outfit in the Met Gala bathroom

Elle Fanning’s manicure was full of charms.

caption A close-up of Elle Fanning’s nails. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Dressed as what seemed to be a campy version of Jeannie from “I Dream of Jeannie,” Elle Fanning had a lot of fun on the carpet, especially when it came to showing off her elaborate manicure.

Per Popsugar, Mar Y Sol, a celebrity manicurist, attached a different charm onto each of Fanning’s nails. The charms included things like a green phone, French fries, a tube of toothpaste, and a yellow beer can.

Serena Williams wore Nike sneakers.

Serena Williams, the famed tennis player, looked glamorous in an Atelier-Versace gown. She stayed true to her athletic roots by donning neon-yellow Nike sneakers with it.

Yara Shahidi’s eye jewels were inspired by her zodiac sign.

caption It’s a reimagining of the Aquarius symbol. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Yara Shahidi kept most of her beauty look relatively low-key with nude lip gloss and a bare-faced look. But she added one fun detail: sparkling jewels around one eye that were more than just a random shape.

Emily Cheng, the makeup artist behind Shahidi’s look, told Allure that she reimagined the symbol of the actor’s Aquarius star sign, parallel waves of water, as a strand of crystals that would frame the actress’s eye.

“She’s always talking about her astrological sign,” Cheng told Allure. “We did [the shape] very organically – I kind of mapped it out a bit … [Astrology] was the inspiration for our look and something that is super meaningful to her.”

Kristen Stewart dyed her eyebrows yellow.

If you noticed Kristen Stewart’s Met-Gala moment, then you likely also realized her face looked quite different.

This was because she dyed her eyebrows yellow and had a white stripe of makeup beneath them that made it appear as though her eyebrows had been dyed two colors.

Kerry Washington’s rings had the same message as her dress.

caption Her rings said, “Negativity is noise.” source Karwai Tang/Getty

Kerry Washington was another star who chose to make a statement during the Met Gala. She showed up in a peach, Tory-Burch gown with the words “Negativity is noise” all over it.

She also showed off rings that spelled out the same message.

Lizzo’s hands were covered in jewels.

Chan wasn’t the only star who opted for bejeweled hands. A closer look at the musician Lizzo’s hands reveals they were covered in tiny jewels to make them sparkle.

Lupita Nyong’o’s gold Afro picks were in the shape of fists.

caption Her picks were fist-shaped. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o went for a statement with her well-accessorized afro hairstyle that included several gold afro picks. They weren’t just simple combs, though, they were in the shape of fists.

Sarah Paulson was carrying a champagne-shaped bag.

caption It was quite an accessory. source John Shearer/Getty

Sarah Paulson’s black gown was surprisingly tame for the camp theme but she did accessorize with a bag that was shaped like a bottle of champagne.

Read more:

Here’s what all your favorite celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala

The 25 best looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala

The 15 best – and wildest – dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Met Gala

The 35 wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala

28 of the most outrageous looks from the Met Gala

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about what it’s like to attend the celebrity-studded Met Gala