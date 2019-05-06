‘Pokémon Go’ is celebrating the release of the ‘Detective Pikachu’ movie with a limited-time event

caption From May 7 to May 17, “Pokémon Go” will have special “Detective Pikachu” themed quests and rewards. source Niantic

“Pokémon Go” will celebrate the release of “Detective Pikachu” with a limited-time event from May 7 to May 17.

Players can expect to see increased encounters with Pokémon from the movie, as well as special quests for “Detective Pikachu” items and rewards.

“Detective Pikachu” will also make a cameo appearance, with its Sherlock Holmes-inspired hat. Detective Pikachu will occasionally photo bomb players in camera mode, and you can catch one of your own.

“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” will arrive in theaters this week, and “Pokémon Go” developer Niantic is giving players new ways to get in on the fun with a limited time event.

“Detective Pikachu” content will arrive in “Pokémon Go” on May 7, giving players a chance to catch their own version of the star Pokémon and score some special rewards.

During the event, Pokémon from the movie will appear more frequently in “Pokémon Go,” including Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Snubbull, Cubone, and many more. In photo mode, players may find that a Pikachu wearing a Sherlock Holmes-style deerstalker cap will pop into the frame – players may be able to catch their own Detective Pikachu this way, but we won’t be sure until the update is live.

For dedicated “Pokémon Go” players, the event will also bring special raid battles and field research quests, as well as “Detective Pikachu”-inspired clothing for their trainer avatars.

“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” will arrive in theaters on May 10. Based on the 2016 video game, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu and puts live actors alongside dozens of CGI Pokémon. Early reviews are generally favorable, with a 70 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Check back later this week for our full review.