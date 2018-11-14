The new ‘Detective Pikachu’ movie trailer features cute and creepy ‘real-life’ versions of Pokémon — here they all are

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released the first trailer for the upcoming “Detective Pikachu” movie – starring no less than “Deadpool’s” Ryan Reynolds – giving us our first look at how the creatures will be brought to life alongside live actors.

The two minute trailer is chock full of hidden Pokémon and fun nods to the games that inspired the film.

In “Detective Pikachu” and the Pokémon games, Pokémon live alongside humans in place of animals, making them a common sight on city streets and in nature.

But with more than 800 Pokémon to keep track of, recognizing all of them can be a chore. Luckily we’ve done the extra work to slow the trailer down and see just how many were brought to life in the trailer. I counted no less than 20 live Pokémon, and even more can be seen on ads and billboards in the background. Here they are, in the order they appear.

Scene 1 – Ryme City

The trailer’s opening seconds feature more Pokémon than any other scene as we’re introduced to Ryme City, a location lifted straight from the “Detective Pikachu” game. While several of the flying Pokémon can’t be clearly identified, I counted at least 8 monsters in this scene alone.

Flabébé is the floating flower Pokémon in the upper right hand corner of that shot.

Comfey spins through the sky as well.

Fearow stands out among the other bird Pokémon.

Emolga, the sky squirrel Pokémon, can be seen flying here, and again later in the Ryme City marketplace.

Dodrio’s heads stick out in the crowd.

Charmander, one of the three starter Pokémon from the first game, passes by on the lower left, and later uses his tail to help light a fire in the marketplace.

Braviary can briefly be seen standing on the ground on the right-hand side.

Bouffalant trots through the bottom of the frame.

Later, we see Psyduck and Lucy (Kathryn Newton) on the street — with more guest stars in the background.

Psyduck was a familiar face in the early seasons of the Pokémon TV show.

The trailer also shows Detective Pikachu’s arrival in his human friend Tim Goodman’s apartment.

Pikachu has always been the mascot of Pokémon, but Detective Pikachu is a new character introduced in 2016. He debuted in a Nintendo 3DS game of the same name.

The trailer also shows us the Ryme City Marketplace.

In addition to Emolga and Dodrio popping up in the background with Pikachu, there’s one more visable Pokémon in the crowd.

Audino, the hearing Pokémon, can be seen standing on the right side of the market.

The shot also shows us some Bulbasaur wading through a stream.

Bulbasaur is the very first Pokémon in the Pokedex.

Morelull glow as they float through the air.

We get our first glimpse at this adorably angry Jigglypuff, apparently in residence at a cafe.

Jigglypuff singing folks to sleep is a gag that’s almost as old as the franchise.

Things take a turn for the scary when we see Charizard in a cage.

Charizard is one of the series’ most iconic Pokémon, appearing on the box and cartridge of “Pokémon Red.”

We also see a pack of Greninja.

The trailer shows a group of Greninja chasing Pikachu and Tim through multiple scenes. The ninja frogs first debuted in “Pokémon X and Y,” in 2013. Fun fact: Greninja’s “scarf” is actually his tongue.

We go back to the cage with the missing Pokémon.

Three Pokémon inside the cage with Tim and Pikachu can easily be missed in this dark scene, including Squirtle and Panchan, who are both shown on missing-persons (or missing-Pokémon) posters earlier in the trailer. Panchan is standing at the bottom of the cage as the camera fades in.

Squirtle, the last of the three starter Pokémon from the original games, can be seen behind bars on the right side of the screen.

Rufflet appears just underneath Pikachu’s tail.

A memorable scene shows the interrogation of Mr. Mime.

Mr. Mime is one of the original 151 Pokémon — and certainly one of the weirdest.

The “Detective Pikachu” trailer is stuffed full of Pokémon with just two minutes of runtime, and much of what we see in the background of Ryme City suggests that we’ll be seeing many, many more when the film releases next year. With more than 800 different species of Pokémon to chose from, Warner Bros. has plenty of options.