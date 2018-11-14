The new ‘Detective Pikachu’ movie trailer features cute and creepy ‘real-life’ versions of Pokémon — here they all are

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released the first trailer for the upcoming “Detective Pikachu” movie – starring no less than “Deadpool’s” Ryan Reynolds – giving us our first look at how the creatures will be brought to life alongside live actors.
The two minute trailer is chock full of hidden Pokémon and fun nods to the games that inspired the film.
In “Detective Pikachu” and the Pokémon games, Pokémon live alongside humans in place of animals, making them a common sight on city streets and in nature.
But with more than 800 Pokémon to keep track of, recognizing all of them can be a chore. Luckily we’ve done the extra work to slow the trailer down and see just how many were brought to life in the trailer. I counted no less than 20 live Pokémon, and even more can be seen on ads and billboards in the background. Here they are, in the order they appear.
Scene 1 – Ryme City
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
The trailer’s opening seconds feature more Pokémon than any other scene as we’re introduced to Ryme City, a location lifted straight from the “Detective Pikachu” game. While several of the flying Pokémon can’t be clearly identified, I counted at least 8 monsters in this scene alone.
Flabébé is the floating flower Pokémon in the upper right hand corner of that shot.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Comfey spins through the sky as well.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Fearow stands out among the other bird Pokémon.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Emolga, the sky squirrel Pokémon, can be seen flying here, and again later in the Ryme City marketplace.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Dodrio’s heads stick out in the crowd.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Charmander, one of the three starter Pokémon from the first game, passes by on the lower left, and later uses his tail to help light a fire in the marketplace.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Braviary can briefly be seen standing on the ground on the right-hand side.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Bouffalant trots through the bottom of the frame.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Later, we see Psyduck and Lucy (Kathryn Newton) on the street — with more guest stars in the background.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
Psyduck was a familiar face in the early seasons of the Pokémon TV show.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
The trailer also shows Detective Pikachu’s arrival in his human friend Tim Goodman’s apartment.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
Pikachu has always been the mascot of Pokémon, but Detective Pikachu is a new character introduced in 2016. He debuted in a Nintendo 3DS game of the same name.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
The trailer also shows us the Ryme City Marketplace.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
In addition to Emolga and Dodrio popping up in the background with Pikachu, there’s one more visable Pokémon in the crowd.
Audino, the hearing Pokémon, can be seen standing on the right side of the market.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
The shot also shows us some Bulbasaur wading through a stream.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
Bulbasaur is the very first Pokémon in the Pokedex.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Morelull glow as they float through the air.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
We get our first glimpse at this adorably angry Jigglypuff, apparently in residence at a cafe.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
Jigglypuff singing folks to sleep is a gag that’s almost as old as the franchise.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Things take a turn for the scary when we see Charizard in a cage.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
Charizard is one of the series’ most iconic Pokémon, appearing on the box and cartridge of “Pokémon Red.”
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
We also see a pack of Greninja.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
The trailer shows a group of Greninja chasing Pikachu and Tim through multiple scenes. The ninja frogs first debuted in “Pokémon X and Y,” in 2013. Fun fact: Greninja’s “scarf” is actually his tongue.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
We go back to the cage with the missing Pokémon.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
Three Pokémon inside the cage with Tim and Pikachu can easily be missed in this dark scene, including Squirtle and Panchan, who are both shown on missing-persons (or missing-Pokémon) posters earlier in the trailer. Panchan is standing at the bottom of the cage as the camera fades in.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Squirtle, the last of the three starter Pokémon from the original games, can be seen behind bars on the right side of the screen.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Rufflet appears just underneath Pikachu’s tail.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
A memorable scene shows the interrogation of Mr. Mime.
- source
- “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures
Mr. Mime is one of the original 151 Pokémon — and certainly one of the weirdest.
- source
- The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
The “Detective Pikachu” trailer is stuffed full of Pokémon with just two minutes of runtime, and much of what we see in the background of Ryme City suggests that we’ll be seeing many, many more when the film releases next year. With more than 800 different species of Pokémon to chose from, Warner Bros. has plenty of options.