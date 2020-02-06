Police in Arizona are looking into doomsday mom Lori Vallow’s connection to her late husband’s life insurance policy

caption From left to right: Chad Daybell, Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow, J.J. Vallow source Courtesy of Rexburg Police Department

Doomsday prepper Lori Vallow was ordered by an Idaho judge to turn over her two missing children last week, but she didn’t.

Officials in Rexburg, Idaho, haven’t provided an update on the case because it’s sealed case under the Child Protection Act.

In Arizona, though, detectives are looking at Lori Vallow connections to her late husband’s life insurance policy.

It’s been a week since Lori Vallow missed a judge’s deadline to present her children to the state of Idaho. The kids are still missing and there has been no update in that case.

In Arizona, though, where Vallow’s late husband Charles was reportedly shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox last summer, detectives are now looking at Vallow’s connections to a life insurance policy in her husband’s name according to Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department.

Alex Cox died at his home in nearby Gilbert, Arizona, in December and the autopsy results haven’t been released.

“Talking with detectives recently I learned we were aware of life insurance on Charles Vallow and have been looking into any connections between his death and connections between Lori and her brother Alex regarding it,” McClimans said in an email to Insider on Thursday.

Vallow and her apocalyptic novelist husband Chad Daybell left Idaho for Hawaii in November after police began investigating reports that her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, hadn’t been seen or heard from in months. The newlywed couple has been identified as people of interest in the childrens’ disappearance, but that’s not the only open case they’re entangled in.

There are also questions surrounding the death of Daybell’s former wife Tammy, who died in Idaho only weeks before Daybell married Lori Vallow.

A bat, a gun, and a dead body

In the Charles Vallow case, Chandler police had responded to the home where Lori was living with J.J. and Tylee on July 11 when Cox called 911 and calmly reported he had shot his brother-in-law.

Charles, who was living in Texas at the time, had visited the home to pick-up their adopted son, J.J. Cox told police that Charles and Lori had begun fighting and Tylee picked up a bat threatening her stepdad.

Vallow took the bat away from her, and Lori left the room with her kids, according to the police report. Cox told police that Charles Vallow eventually struck him with the bat, and he went into a bedroom to get his gun. He returned to the living room and demanded Vallow drop the bat. When he didn’t, Cox fired at him.

Lori Vallow appeared in a police body camera video during their response to the home, but McClimmons said only Cox and Charles Vallow were in the room when the gun was fired.

“Detectives have been limited on information they are sharing as you can understand, but they are working hard and trying to put pieces of this puzzle together,” he said in an email.

Another suspicious death

Tammy was found dead in the Daybell home in Salem, Idaho on October 19. Coroners listed her death as “natural” after Daybell refused to order an autopsy. Local police have since exhumed her body, believing her death to be suspicious.

With at least three dead bodies, two missing children, and Chad and Lori’s previous involvement with the doomsday prepper group Preparing the People, there has been a national interest in the case.

Both Chad and Lori have claimed to have special powers, with Daybell claiming to have visions of the future and Vallow reportedly claiming she’s a god.

More than a week ago, police located the couple in Hawaii,served them a search warrant, and gave Vallow an order to present the children to the state of Idaho.

Vallow never showed, and there have been no official updates since. The case is sealed under the Child Protection Act.

On Tuesday, though, East Idaho News reported that they learned Vallow had obtained a storage unit in October and filled it with children’s toys, photos, clothing, and other items.

Surveillance cameras at the facility show Vallow and a man associated with her visited the unit nine times in October and once in November. Often the man, who appears to be Alex Cox, Daybell’s brother, came alone, East Idaho News reported.

The storage company, Self Storage Plus, released a statement confirming they rented the unit to Lori Vallow and are cooperating with police investigating the case.

caption Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan were last seen in September. source National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

“We do not have any case updates currently at this time, but are actively moving forward with the case,” Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen said in an email Thursday.

J.J. Vallow’s biological grandmother Kay Woodcock, who is Charles Vallow’s sister, said last week that she believed Lori would face consequences for missing the judge’s deadline. She and her husband, Larry, are seeking guardianship of the children.

“If I was Chad, I would be sleeping with one eye open, absolutely,” Woodcock said at a press conference last week. “She’s a black widow.”