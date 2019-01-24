Detroit Metropolitan is my favorite airport. Here’s why.

caption I was all smiles at Detroit Metro. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, aka DTW, has been my Midwestern port of call since the early 2000s.

I’ve flown into and out of it more than any other US airport. It’s been around since 1930.

It’s one of the top-20 busiest airports in the US, but it’s far enough down the list that it’s usually a pleasure.

DTW is a major hub for Delta Air Lines.

I’ve been traveling to Detroit from the New York area and from Los Angeles since the early 2000s. I’ve flown out of several different airports, but always into Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, or DTW as it’s known among frequent travelers and aviation-code geeks.

I’ve flown into and out of DTW in fine summer weather and in the middle of brutal Midwestern winters. I’ve had a clear view of downtown Detroit on the banks of the Detroit River, and I’ve waited patiently while the expert de-icers at DTW do their thing. I’ve arrived before dawn and departed after midnight.

On all these occasions, I’ve really looked forward to spending time at the airport. Detroit Metro has luxury lounges, but I haven’t patronized them. I’ve hung out in the concourse, shopped, dined, and had a drink or two. For the everyday traveler, DTW isn’t the most opulent airport, but it’s a nice place to spend some hours.

Here’s what it was like on my most recent visit:

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport — DTW — is located in Romulus, about a 30 minute drive from downtown Detroit.

It’s quite easy to find your way around.

DTW airport has three concourses in the Edward H. McNamara Terminal: A, B, and. I typically use the very long A concourse. There’s a North Terminal, home to the D concourse.

To aid travelers in the A concourse, almost a mile in length, there’s an elevated Express Tram.

At the mid-point of the A concourse is this fountain, which features dancing streams and spouts of water.

There’s also a place to grab some excellent coffee.

And on my most recent visit, a white player piano.

Electronic signage showing arriving and departing flights is abundant.

There are also also moving walkways.

You can walk or stand, depending on how much of a hurry you’re in. Travelers always respect the distinction, in my experience.

The terminal was designed by a very old Detroit company now called SmithGroup, that was founded in 1853. The terminal opened in 2002. It’s always quite clean and well lit.

One of the highlights of DTW is the LED tunnel that connects Terminal A with Terminals B and C. I didn’t make it to that part of the airport this time around.

Seating by the gates is uniformly modern — and there’s lots of it.

Travelers don’t lack for device charging. When I first started flying to Detroit, Northwest was the main carrier. Delta absorbed NWA in 2008.

Gates are clearly marked.

Banks of screens are set up all along the concourse’s considerable length, so you can check on flight updates and gate changes.

There’s no shortage of TV monitors, either.

As with most modern airports, there are plenty of places to shop, dine, and drink.

You can also load up on groceries!

And if you need a little extra luggage, DTW has you covered.

But eventually you have to leave this airport paradise and head off into the skies above the upper Midwest. Until next time, Detroit Metro!