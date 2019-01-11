These are the cool cars we can’t wait to see at the 2019 Detroit auto show

caption The Detroit auto show begins next week. source NAIAS

The 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit officially opens to the public next week and runs through January 27.

This will be the final time the Detroit auto show takes place in January. In 2020, it will move to June.

Lots of new SUVs and sports cars will make their North American debuts next week during two media days before the 2019 Detroit auto show open to the public.

Ford, Cadillac, RAM, Infiniti, VW, and Subaru will all be showing new vehicles.

Soon enough, no more frozen journeys to downtown Detroit’s Cobo Hall to see the newest automobiles in chilly, upper Midwestern January. The North American International Auto Show will move to June in 2020.

But for 2019, automakers, journalists, and Detroiters will brave the cold one last time to check out a show floor that will be jammed with SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks – as well as some snazzy new sports cars.

What will be absent are old-school sedans. They’ve fallen out of favor with consumers, so Detroit is shedding them left and right.

I’m headed up to Motown for all the fun and to report on the 2019 show, but until them, here’s a preview of everything we’re looking forward to:

Ford is expected to showcase the Shelby GT500 Mustang.

source Ford

Ford also pulled the cover off its all-important 2020 Explorer SUV a few days before the show’s start. It’s the first new Explorer in nine years.

source Ford

Read more: Ford just revealed its all-new Explorer SUV, and it’s the automaker’s most important new vehicle since the redesigned F-150 pickup truck

Lincoln will show off the “suicide doors” Continental that it unveiled recently as a special order to celebrate the revived brand’s heritage and its 80th anniversary.

source Lincoln

Read more: Lincoln is bringing back its most famous feature to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the brand

Lincoln will also have the new Aviator SUV on the show floor in Detroit — the vehicle debuted last year at the LA Auto Show.

source Lincoln

Ford’s crosstown Detroit rival, General Motors, will reveal the XT6, its latest crossover luxury SUV.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chevy, meanwhile, just might roll out the long-rumored, next-generation mid-engine Corvette.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles RAM pickup brand will pull the cover off the Heavy Duty version of its revamped pickup truck.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

And the Jeep brand will bring the Gladiator pickup to Motown.

source Jeep

Toyota has been teasing a new Supra sports car for ages. Next week, we should finally see the real deal, which shares a platform with the BMW Z4.

source Toyota

Lexus will roll out the “Track Edition” of its LC F.

source Lexus

Kia will show us its Telluride SUV.

source Kia

Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury brand, intends to reveal the latest version of its all-electric crossover.

source Infiniti

VW will bring a new Passat — a rare sedan in a sea of SUVs.

source VW

Detroiters will also get their last looks at the iconic Beetle, which VW is discontinuing.

source Volkswagen

And Subaru will show a limited-run S209 take on its long-running WRX STI sport four-door.

source Subaru

Say goodbye to the cold and ice! Next year, the Detroit auto show moves to June!