‘Your blood is on the hands of ICE and this administration’: A Detroit man died in Iraq after being deported in Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts

caption Forty-one year-old Jimmy Aldaoud. source Facebook

Jimmy Aldaoud, a 41-year-old man from Detroit, was found dead on Tuesday in Iraq after being deported in the midst of the Trump administration’s escalated immigration enforcement efforts, according to a Politico report.

Aldaoud was an Iraqi national and Chaldean Catholic, but he was born in Greece and came to the US as a child.

“Rest In Peace Jimmy,” Edward Bajoka, an immigration attorney, wrote in a Facebook post. “Your blood is on the hands of ICE and this administration.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 41-year-old man from Detroit was found dead Tuesday in Iraq after being deported in the midst of escalated immigration enforcement efforts called by the Trump administration.

Jimmy Aldaoud was an Iraqi national and Chaldean Catholic, but he was born in Greece and came to the US as a child, Politico reported. He had never been to Iraq and didn’t speak Arabic.

Edward Bajoka, an immigration attorney who was close to Aldaoud’s family, said in a Facebook post that Aldaoud was diabetic man and likely died because he could not get needed insulin.

“Rest In Peace Jimmy,” Bajoka wrote. “Your blood is on the hands of ICE and this administration.”

Bajoka also wrote that Aldaoud was a paranoid schizophrenic and “mental health was the primary reason for his legal issues that led to his deportation.”

In a video shared on Facebook, Aldaoud said he had been throwing up and sleeping on the streets. He also said that he’s been in the US since he was six months old and that he “begged” immigration officials to not deport him.

“Immigration agents pulled me over and said I’m going to Iraq,” he said in the undated video. “I said, ‘I’ve never been there. I’ve been in this country my whole life, since pretty much birth.'”

Representatives from ICE and the White House did not immediately respond to emails from INSIDER.

According to Politico, the Trump administration targeted more than 1,000 Iraqis with final orders of removal, including Chaldean Catholics, a branch of the Roman Catholic church that traces back to ancient Mesopotamia in present-day Iraq.

Read more: Striking photos taken by reporter show children huddling together after their parents were arrested in a ICE raid in Mississippi

Politico reported that Chaldean Catholics are at high risk of being tortured or killed by the terror group ISIS in Iraq, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

“There’s a tremendous amount of anxiety in the community,” Martin Manna of the Chaldean Community Foundation told Politico. “Iraq’s not a safe place for many of the people who are being sent back.”

Miriam Aukerman, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, told Politico that deportation could mean certain death for some immigrants.

“Jimmy’s death has devastated his family and us,” she said in a statement. “We knew he would not survive if deported. What we don’t know is how many more people ICE will send to their deaths.”

“Jimmy Aldaoud … should have never been sent to Iraq,” Rep. Andy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, said in a statement. “My Republican colleagues and I have repeatedly called on the executive branch to cease deportation of such vulnerable people. Now, someone has died.”

Reps. Levin and John Moolenaar a Republican from Michigan introduced legislation earlier this year “that will grant two years of relief from detention and deportation for Iraqi nationals with orders of removal,” according to a May 3 press release.