Detroit police are warning of a possible serial killer after 3 women were found murdered in vacant homes

Detroit police are warning of a possible serial killer targeting sex workers in their 50s.

Police Chief James Craig told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that three recent murders bore striking similarities – all women were sex workers found in empty homes on the city’s east side.

The first woman was discovered dead in a building on March 19, the second on May 24, and the third on Wednesday. All women were in various stages of decomposition, Craig said.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Detroit police announced Wednesday that a possible serial killer and rapist has been targeting sex workers in their 50s.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said three recent murders bore striking similarities – all of the women were sex workers, all were found fully or partially naked in vacant homes on the city’s east side, and two were in their early 50s.

He urged women to stay vigilant and avoid entering empty homes with people, and said people who live near vacant homes should speak up if they’ve seen anything suspicious. He also requested that members of the public to come forward if they have any information on the cases.

Craig told reporters at a press conference that they were specifically seeking out the help of sex workers in identifying a potential suspect, and acknowledged that it may be challenging to gain their trust.

“Sex worker communities are generally not going to talk to us,” Craig said. “This is not about apprehending sex workers, this is about apprehending a very violent, predatory suspect. We need to get him off the street.”

@detroitpolice Chief James Craig gives updates on investigation of recent homicides and reaches out to public for additional information. Follow link for full video:https://t.co/EChtK1icqX #DetroitPD pic.twitter.com/1Fa3R5kZsW — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) June 5, 2019

Read more: Dallas police believe they may have found a serial killer suspected of smothering elderly women with pillows before stealing their jewelry

It’s not the first possible serial killer authorities have reported in the US this year. Last month, Dallas police announced charges against a man they suspected of murdering at least 12 elderly women by smothering them with pillows.

How police identified a possible pattern

Craig said the investigation started not long after they found a partly dressed woman dead in an empty building on March 19. Police initially thought she died of a drug overdose, but the medical examiner determined she actually died of blunt-force trauma.

On May 24, they found another woman’s body in a second vacant building. And on Wednesday, police found the third woman after a sex worker walked into an empty home and found a “long deceased” body, Craig said.

“This is an investigation based on what we believe to be a very significant pattern,” Craig said. “I’m not suggesting that there are other victims, but I am asking for the public’s help. We’re not trying to create fear in the community, but it is a cause for concern.”

Craig urged people to report any relevant information or suspicious activity by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.