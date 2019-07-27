Here are Europe’s 10 riskiest banks — and 4 of them ‘need to rethink their strategy’

caption People walk past a Deutsche Bank office in London source Reuters

Alvarez & Marsal ranked the biggest banks in Europe, rating them on 13 different KPIs across profitability and resilience.

A&M said that four banks were “falling behind the pack and need to rethink their strategy and restructure parts of their business.”

Below are the 10 lowest performing banks in Europe.

View Markets Insider for more stories.

Alvarez & Marsal, a consulting firm, ranked Europe’s largest banks in terms of performance. We picked the worst 10.

A&M ranked the banks based upon 13 different “key performance indicators” across profitability and resilience in areas such as growth, operating efficiency, risk, liquidity, and solvency.

In doing so it shows which banks are the strongest and safest of Europe’s banks, and which are the riskiest.

Given Deutsche Bank’s struggles in the past eight months it is no surprise that they are near the back of the pack. British banks such as Lloyds and Barclays also ranked poorly.

In the report, A&M said “European banking has become a battle only for the brave,” adding that “four banks are falling behind the pack and need to rethink their strategy and restructure parts of their business.”

Here are Europe’s 10 riskiest banks in 2019.

10. Barclays (Assets: $859.7 billion)

source Reuters

Barclays came in at 10th – ranking poorly on returns and solvency, but ranked highly in revenues, costs, and liquidity.

9. Commerzbank (Assets: $514.5 billion)

caption FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank’s annual news conference in Frankfurt source Reuters

The German bank came in ninth after a poor performance in costs and returns, according to A&M, but gave a strong showing in asset quality.

8. UBS (Assets: $1066.8 billion)

source Reuters

The Swiss bank scored poorly in costs and solvency but highly in revenues.

7. Lloyds (Assets $780.6 billion)

source Thomson Reuters

Lloyds, the British bank, scored poorly in costs, revenues, liquidity and asset quality, and had an average showing in returns.

6. Caixa Bank (Assets: $430 billion)

caption Caixa Bank in Barcelona source REUTERS

The Spanish bank is one of the smaller banks on the list. Caixa ranked low on solvency and asset quality, but high on costs and returns.

5. BNP Paribas (Assets $2271.8 billion)

source Wikimedia Commons

The French bank ranked mostly average for A&M’s rankings, except for returns and solvency which were in the worst quartile in Europe’s banks.

4. Groupe BPCE (Assets $1417.6 billion)

source Thomson Reuters

BPCE, which is headquartered in Paris, performed poorly in returns and liquidity, but high on revenue.

3. Societe Generale (Assets $1457.7 billion)

source REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen

The French bank earlier this year announced massive job cuts. It ranked poorly on returns, liquidity, and solvency, but it ranked highly on costs.

2. DZ bank (Assets $562.4 billion)

caption DZ Bank HQ in Berlin. source Shutterstock

The German bank was the second-worst performing bank, according to A&M. It did rank high on revenues, but poor in returns, liquidity, and solvency.

1. Deutsche Bank (Assets $1501.2 billion)

caption CEO Christian Sewing source Reuters

Deutsche Bank has had a torrid time recently. Major job cuts, money laundering scandals, and links to Jeffrey Epstein have weighed on the company’s brand and share price. A&M have also labelled Deutsche as Europe’s riskiest bank, with a poor showing on solvency and returns. It did perform high on liquidity, however.