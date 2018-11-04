A Deutsche Bank exec says he travels up to 10 days every month — and he’s been able to keep doing it for over 20 years because of a ‘magic combination’

caption Piers Constable (pictured) wakes up at 5 a.m. every day to work out, whether he’s traveling or home in New York. source Piers Constable

Piers Constable, a managing director at Deutsche Bank based in New York City, says he competes in seven or eight triathlons a year – as well as multiple marathons and other races – even while traveling the world for typically 10 days out of a month for work.

For Constable, exercise is everything. He wakes up at 5 a.m. every day to work out, whether he’s in New York or traveling to countries that include Côte d’Ivoire, Argentina, and the Czech Republic. The first thing he does when getting to a new city is go for a morning run.

“I wouldn’t be able to travel the amount I do without maintaining some sort of exercise regime when I’m abroad,” he told Business Insider. “It’s difficult getting good bike time when I’m away from home, but I can always swim and run. For me it’s a magic combination – it invigorates my body after a long flight and offsets the effects of jetlag; it energizes me for the day ahead, clearing my mind and removing stress and keeps my mindset positive, so I appreciate the opportunities travel gives me and I don’t begrudge the time away from family and friends.”

Constable credits exercise for the fact that even though he’s been traveling every couple of weeks for more than 20 years, he still gets excited when he boards a plane. It also helps tire him out so he can fall asleep on board, he added.

And then there are the social benefits: “Knowing that I have a run to get up for also gives me a good reason to leave the cocktail parties a little early, too,” he said.