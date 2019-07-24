Deutsche Bank reportedly flagged Epstein’s suspicious transactions to US financial watchdogs

source Reuters

Staff at the bank looked for signs that Epstein was using his money for sex trafficking.

Deutsche Bank flagged to US financial conduct authorities that Jeffrey Epstein had suspiciously been moving money out of the US, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that the German Bank had been investigating its relationship with Epstein, and that staff at the bank looked for signs that Epstein was using his money for sex trafficking purposes.

Deutsche, who had Epstein as a client since at least 2013, has been contacted by prosecutors and government authorities investigating Epstein, according to the New York Times.

“Earlier this year, as the bank rushed to disentangle itself from him, officials discovered additional transactions that they saw as problematic,” the Times wrote, citing three people familiar with the matter. “That prompted the bank to submit a suspicious activity report to the Treasury Department.”

Deutsche bank has been plagued by scandal and financial woes over the last year. The bank is “absolutely committed to cooperating with all relevant authorities,” a Deutsche Bank spokesman told the Times.

Other Wall Street and celebrity figures have tried to distance themselves from Epstein after explosive revelations by the Miami Herald of his links to sex trafficking. He is accused of operating a sex-trafficking ring involving dozens of victims, some just 14. He is currently in a jail cell in Manhattan, according to The Times.

Epstein has plead not guilty to charges of sex trafficking. The New York Times said it had contacted Epstein’s lawyer Reid Weingarten for comment on Tuesday, but that he had not responded.