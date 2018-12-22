A star economist says these 30 risks will define markets in 2019

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Deutsche Bank has produced a 30-item list of the risks it thinks will be the most important drivers of financial markets next year.

Produced by Torsten Slok, Deutsche Bank’s chief international economist, the list spans everything from a market “fire sale” driven by trading algorithms to Britain leaving the EU without a Brexit deal.

After a turbulent 2018, which has seen stocks swing violently, it is time to look ahead to what might be in store as we head into the new year.

Obvious worries, like the US-China trade war and the Fed’s continued increases in interest rates, feature prominently, but more esoteric risks, such as a house price crash in Australia also appear.

Check out the full list below: