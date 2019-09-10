Developing New Blue Sea Market for Tourism; First-Ever Taipei City Participation in Russia International Travel Fair

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach – 10 September 2019 – OTDYKH LEISURE 2019 (25th International Trade Fair for Travel & Tourism) is being held at the Expocentre Fairgrounds in Moscow from September 10 to 12. Taipei City has made the Taipei Lantern Festival the theme for its pavilion, and is matching special local culinary treats with a unique cultural-creative experience. This is Taipei City’s first year participating in this trade fair, and the Taipei Lantern Festival has been chosen as theme as a powerful means to attract the attention of local tourism-industry enterprises. Complementing a cultural-creative experience featuring the hand-painting of decorative lanterns, visiting industry professionals are being invited to sample such specially prepared iconic Taipei treasures as Wenshan Baozhong tea, pineapple cakes, and nougat candy. This has made the Taipei exhibit area extremely popular.





The decorative lantern hand-painting experience activity is drawing great interest from Russian industry professionals.





To help members of the Russian public get to know Taipei better, the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government has carefully planned an experience activity featuring the hand-painting of the city’s iconic cultural-creative festival lanterns, providing handmade lanterns crafted by a century-old shop in the history-rich Dadaocheng community for DIY painting by visitors. These are a great take-home memento item for these foreign guests. Li Li-chu, the TPE-DOIT Deputy Commissioner, has been enthusiastically welcoming visiting industry professionals at the Taipei Pavilion and personally demonstrating the cultural-creative experience. The special wall of lanterns set up before the pavilion has become a check-in hotspot for the visiting crowds.

In Euromonitor International rankings, Taipei was declared the 17th most popular city in the world for 2018. For international travelers visiting Taiwan, this is a city you simply cannot miss. Taipei’s deep treasure-vault of diversified unique local cultural experiences includes the National Palace Museum, the IG hotspot Ximending, the city’s internationally renowned fine-food feasting, international landmark attractions and events such as the Taipei Lantern Festival and New Year’s Eve Countdown Party, and its chic and fashionable shopping environment. These make the city of Taipei a compelling attraction for travelers from Russia.