The new ‘Devil May Cry’ game sold more than 2 million copies in 2 weeks. Here’s why fans are going crazy for the revived action franchise.

V, Nero, and Dante are the demon hunters at the center of "Devil May Cry V."

“Devil May Cry V” was released on March 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

It’s the first entry in the series in more than six years, and completely ignores the 2013 reboot “DmC.”

“Devil May Cry V” is a remarkable return to form, with three playable characters, gorgeous graphics, and a stylish, complex combat system.

The game sold more than 2 million copies in its first two weeks of release and is a big hit with fans of the series.

Capcom released “Devil May Cry V” on March 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; it’s the first entry in the franchise in more than six years, but it’s already a bonafide hit.

“Devil May Cry V” has sold more than three million copies in its first month and has fans clamoring over the return of the stylish action series. Many of those same fans had a lukewarm response to “DmC,” the game that tried to reboot the “Devil May Cry” franchise back in 2013. The new game brings back familiar faces and a renewed focus on the stylish combat that has defined the series in its early years.

At its core, “Devil May Cry” is a stylish, metal-fueled, rampage pitting players against hordes of demonic enemies. Horrifying monsters are counterbalanced by the game’s arrogant protagonists, who carry themselves with the sort of swagger that would make rock stars jealous.

“Devil May Cry V” uses the same beautiful graphics engine as Capcom’s “Resident Evil 2,” but on a larger scale. Players explore haunted cityscapes and battle through blood-oozing hellscapes as they uncover the mystery surrounding the Demon King Urizen.

“Devil May Cry V” begins in Red Grove City, where a demonic tree called the Qliphoth has taken root.

The Qliphoth feeds off the blood of humans, turning the city into an abandoned war zone.

A demon named Urizen plans to use the fruit of the Qliphoth to rule the Underworld. Or so he says …

Luckily, Devil May Cry is a demon hunting business and they’re more than ready for the challenge.

“Devil May Cry V” has three playable characters. The game starts with Nero, who returns from “Devil May Cry 4.” Nero’s arm is cut off by a mysterious figure prior to the start of the game, leading him to Red Grove City.

Even without his arm, Nero is a fierce fighter with his giant revolver, Blue Rose, and a huge sword called Red Queen.

Nero replaces his missing arm with robotic prosthetics called Devil Breakers. They grant him special attacks, but are easily broken.

Nero and the other demon hunters in Devil May Cry battle against hordes of enemies using a wide variety of stylish moves.

Style is an important part of fighting in “Devil May Cry V.” During every enemy encounter, the game scores players based on how many hits they land, the variety of moves they use, and how long they can fight without getting hit.

The emphasis on style in “Devil May Cry V” doesn’t mean the game is easy. The game has a steady learning curve and multiple difficulties to challenge players who can master the complex combat system.

The massive bosses of “Devil May Cry V” are especially tough and usually require a specific strategy to avoid being wiped out.

If you’re on top of your game, though, you can still topple the biggest bosses with flawless style.

“Devil May Cry V” isn’t all about fighting, though — players get plenty of opportunities to explore Red Grove City and the inside of the Qliphoth.

V is the second new playable character in “Devil May Cry V” and a new addition to the series. He controls three demonic pets to fight from long range, but is totally vulnerable to enemy attacks.

V is integral to the game’s story, and has an odd connection to the mysterious man who stole Nero’s arm.

Dante, the legendary demon hunter at the center of the first three “Devil May Cry” games, is the last playable character.

As the son of Sparda, Dante has the ability to transform himself into a demon. He can also switch between eight weapons and four hand-to-hand fighting styles during combat, including some from past “Devil May Cry” games.

“Devil May Cry V” doesn’t have true multiplayer mode at the moment — instead, it uses a special “Cameo System.”

If you play certain missions while online, the game’s cameo system will show another player fighting alongside you as a different character. These guest stars can’t negatively impact your game, though.

Nero, V, and Dante aren’t alone during the story, either. Trish and Lady return from prior DMC games to offer the squad some support.

Lady, who debuted in “DMC3,” and Trish were both playable characters in “Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition.” Hopefully, a future update will make them playable again.

Nero’s friend Nico is the team’s driver and weapons specialist. She makes all of Nero’s Devil Breakers.

“Devil May Cry V” has dozens of customizable moves that you can buy when you visit Nico’s van. Moves are purchased with Red Orbs found during missions.

There are 20 standard missions in “Devil May Cry V,” and completing them in style will earn extra red orbs.

Players can also find about a dozen secret missions hidden inside the normal game. Secret missions are short challenges that players can try at any time from the main menu.

As you clear missions and beat bosses, you’ll unlock new weapons and Devil Breakers, too. Some moves can’t even be unlocked until you’ve beaten the game once, encouraging multiple play throughs on tougher difficulties.

A full play through “Devil May Cry V” will take you to hell and back in about 12 hours.

“Devil May Cry V” is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. An update coming April 1st will add Bloody Palace, a survival mode that pits Nero, Dante, and V against endless waves of enemies.