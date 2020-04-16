A young American fighter compared to Floyd Mayweather imitated the boxing legend by posing with huge stacks of cash on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

This is what I’ve been hearing for 23 years… “All Mayweather does is brag about his cars, his jewelry, his mansions, his ladies, his clothes and his money “. And this is what Mayweather says back… “I’m happy y’all spent over 2 decades hating on me instead of building your own legacy ” ???? P.S. I’m here to stay Photo Credit : @moneyyaya