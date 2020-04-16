A young American fighter compared to Floyd Mayweather imitated the boxing legend by posing with huge stacks of cash on Instagram

- A 21-year-old American boxer called Devin Haney has attracted comparisons to a young, super featherweight Floyd Mayweather.
- Those comparisons perhaps extend beyond the ring, too, as Haney recently posted two photographs on Instagram in which he posed next to a huge stack of cash.
- Flaunting wealth has been a staple of Mayweather’s social media strategy during and after his pro fighting career.
- He recently waved thick wads of money in an Instagram Live video, saying he is shielded from a pandemic-induced recession.
- Haney is currently without an opponent because of the coronavirus crisis, but when he returns to the ring the similarities to Mayweather will likely keep growing.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
This is Devin Haney, a 21-year-old American boxer who competes in the wildly competitive lightweight division.
Already the world champion at 135-pounds, Haney is undefeated in 24 fights and has attracted comparisons to a young, super featherweight version of Floyd Mayweather before the fighter went on to become a defensive master in his latter years as a pro.
Source: Business Insider.
The comparisons to Mayweather extend outside of the ring, too. The youngster recently posted photographs on Instagram in which he posed next to a stack of cash.
Source: Instagram.
Flaunting wealth has have been a staple of Mayweather’s social media strategy during and even after his fighting career. He even waved huge wads of bills during a recent Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession.
Source: Insider.
Here’s Mayweather with some of his money laid out on a table.
View this post on Instagram
This is what I’ve been hearing for 23 years… “All Mayweather does is brag about his cars, his jewelry, his mansions, his ladies, his clothes and his money “. And this is what Mayweather says back… “I’m happy y’all spent over 2 decades hating on me instead of building your own legacy ” ???? P.S. I’m here to stay Photo Credit : @moneyyaya
Source: Instagram.
Mayweather posted one video last year which he captioned: “Doing what comes natural.” And what’s natural for the retired boxer who earned a billion dollars in prize money? Counting money.
Source: Instagram.
Haney, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But when he does return to the ring, the Mayweather comparisons will likely keep growing.
Read more:
One of Floyd Mayweather’s opponents kept a tooth he allegedly punched out of his mouth, and wears it in a pendant around his neck
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is beginning a post-fight career in coaching, and it’s all because of the recent death of his famous uncle
Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession
Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting $100 million offers from Saudi Arabia to fight Floyd Mayweather
Prominent people in boxing are urging Floyd Mayweather to stay retired forever rather than return to the ring for a real, sanctioned fight