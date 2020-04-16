A young American fighter compared to Floyd Mayweather imitated the boxing legend by posing with huge stacks of cash on Instagram

  • A 21-year-old American boxer called Devin Haney has attracted comparisons to a young, super featherweight Floyd Mayweather.
  • Those comparisons perhaps extend beyond the ring, too, as Haney recently posted two photographs on Instagram in which he posed next to a huge stack of cash.
  • Flaunting wealth has been a staple of Mayweather’s social media strategy during and after his pro fighting career.
  • He recently waved thick wads of money in an Instagram Live video, saying he is shielded from a pandemic-induced recession.
  • Haney is currently without an opponent because of the coronavirus crisis, but when he returns to the ring the similarities to Mayweather will likely keep growing.
This is Devin Haney, a 21-year-old American boxer who competes in the wildly competitive lightweight division.

Already the world champion at 135-pounds, Haney is undefeated in 24 fights and has attracted comparisons to a young, super featherweight version of Floyd Mayweather before the fighter went on to become a defensive master in his latter years as a pro.

The comparisons to Mayweather extend outside of the ring, too. The youngster recently posted photographs on Instagram in which he posed next to a stack of cash.

Flaunting wealth has have been a staple of Mayweather’s social media strategy during and even after his fighting career. He even waved huge wads of bills during a recent Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession.

Here’s Mayweather with some of his money laid out on a table.

Mayweather posted one video last year which he captioned: “Doing what comes natural.” And what’s natural for the retired boxer who earned a billion dollars in prize money? Counting money.

Haney, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But when he does return to the ring, the Mayweather comparisons will likely keep growing.

