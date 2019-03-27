Dewakan is the first and only Malaysian restaurant to make it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list

Facebook / Dewakan

A Malaysian restaurant has finally emerged in one of the Asia’s most notable lists of best restaurants.

Dewakan, a combination of two Malay words – “Dewa”, meaning God, and “Makan”, meaning eat – clinched the 46th spot in this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

On the official website where the list was revealed on Tuesday (March 26), a description said that Dewakan, which serves modern Malaysian food, started out as an entrepreneurial effort by KDU University College in Malaysia, where its current chef Darren Teoh was previously a culinary lecturer.

Dewakan is currently situated in the instituion’s flagship campus at Utropolis Glenmarie, Shah Alam, about 23km from Kuala Lumpur’s city centre.

Many of Teoh’s former students now work at the restaurant, and it frequently trains younger cooks through its internship programme.

The description also said that Teoh “takes rare and forgotten ingredients from peninsular Malaysia – from sea, mountain, jungle and farm – and elevates and transforms them into fine dining dishes that diners have described as ‘modern art’”.

Odette, a French fine dining restaurant at the National Gallery Singapore, a restored national monument, stole the top spot in this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, replacing Bangkok’s Gaggan which previously held its position for four years straight.

This is a significant jump for the two-Michelin starred restaurant, which was placed fifth in 2018. It was also ranked 28th on last year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Gaggan was bumped down to second spot, followed by Tokyo’s Den in third, Bangkok’s Suhring in fourth and Tokyo’s Florilege in fifth.

A total of seven restaurants in Singapore were named among Asia’s best – with two in the top 10.

After Odette, the next Singapore eatery on the list is Burnt Ends in 10th place, followed by Jaan in 32nd, Les Amis in 33th, Nouri in 39th, Waku Ghin in 40th and Corner House in 49th place.

