Dez Bryant may have suffered a season-ending injury just days after ending his NFL hiatus

caption The New Orleans Saints fear wide receiver Bryant tore his Achilles tendon after suffering an apparent injury at practice Friday afternoon. source Patrick Smith/Getty

Just days after ending his NFL hiatus and signing with the New Orleans Saints, team officials fear that veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant has torn his Achilles tendon.

Bryant – who spent eight years with the Dallas Cowboys before they released him in April – has spent the first half of the 2018 NFL season parsing out his best landing spot as a free agent.

The 30-year-old needed help leaving the field after the apparent lower leg injury sustained during his first practice with the Saints Friday afternoon.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bryant needed assistance leaving the field after suffering the apparent injury during practice Friday afternoon. He will immediately get an MRI to confirm whether or not he has a torn Achilles tendon.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

Bryant spent eight years with the Dallas Cowboys before the franchise released him in April. He spent the following six months as a free agent carefully weighing his options for his next team.

He reportedly had offers to join multiple different franchises before landing with the Saints, who are widely considered one of the best teams in the NFL and a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Paired with superstar quarterback Drew Brees, who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, Bryant had hoped to prove that he still had a few years of dominant play left in his career and potentially collect a ring in the process. His contract with New Orleans was heavily incentives based.