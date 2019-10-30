DFA Awards 2019 Winners Announcement

A showcase of design excellence in Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 October 2019 – DFA Awards 2019 celebrates established and emerging designers that push creative boundaries and pave the way for the Asian design industry. Creatives from across the region entered their innovative design projects into the DFA Design for Asia Awards (DFAA) and talented young designers also submitted their overseas plans to DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (DFA HKYDTA), part of the five major DFA Awards programmes to recognise local and international design professionals and experts.

Organised by The Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government as the lead sponsor, 211 DFA Design for Asia Awards and 16 DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award winners will be recognised at the Presentation Ceremony on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Awards offers a stage to some of the most dedicated talents, encouraging the growth of creative industry and providing a platform to establish networks with influential designers and business leaders.

“We at Hong Kong Design Centre believe that design can improve quality of life, promote social innovation and preserve cultural heritage. It makes the built environment a better place to live, work and play. The DFA Awards programme is one of the most prestigious and important awards in the design industry. We are delighted to see talent from across the region showcase their best work with an increase of 10% in DFAA submissions this year. On the other hand, the DFA HKYDTA encouraging and nurturing reputable and future talents are invaluable to the Hong Kong design community,” said Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of the HKDC.

Quality design aids quality life

An acknowledgment of outstanding design in Asia, DFA Design for Asia Awards raises awareness about the value of good design as an essential component in quality of life for a betterment. Measured by four perspectives, namely, overall excellence, use of technology, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success, it appreciates and celebrates the design that embodies Asian aesthetics, and culture while bringing about new design trends.

In 2019, it received over 1,100 entries from 24 economies, a reflection of the awards prestige and the growth of Asian design power. Japan tops the leaderboard, followed by Mainland China and then HKSAR. Key design themes that have naturally emerged include: Green is the new black — highlighting sustainable products and apparel design; A sojourn for the senses — using the five elements to create artistic installations to create destinations of the future; Old is gold — revitalising traditional craftsmanship showcasing how young creatives can keep local culture alive through design; Design longevity — creations that last through generations; and Design for an empathetic world — reconnecting people, nature and self through design excellence.

The judging panel comprised of industry leaders and experts recognised 211 design projects for their design excellence, including 9 Grand Awards, 1 Grand Award for Culture, 1 Grand Award for Sustainability, 1 Grand Award for Technology, 7 Grand Award with Special Mention and 192 Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit awards from four design disciplines — Apparel and Accessory Design, Communication Design, Environmental Design, and Product and Industrial Design — across a wide range of specialist categories.













Cultivating and nurturing young design talent in Asia

DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award is granted to design practitioners or graduates contributing to Hong Kong’s ever-expanding creative industry, aged 35 or below. This year, 13 of 16 awardees will receive a financial sponsorship amount up to HK$5,000,000 in total for six-to-twelve-month overseas work attachment or study to further stimulate design thinking.

Winners have showcased phenomenal talent across industries. Apparel and accessory designers entered fashion capsule collections, SS19 collections in fashion shows globally and international collaborations. Communication designers highlighted their work including typography, visual identity, and graphics merging with art. Product and Industrial designers shared a mix of homeware, household appliances, professional and commercial products, information technology, and leisure and entertainment product designs, from watering pots to chairs, speakers to acoustic strings. Finally, environmental designers continue blending of architectural and social responsibility, hinting at the future of our built world.

Design for Asia: DFA Awards 2019

An annual publication to celebrate the current year’s winners, and to introduce the design philosophy and share views and comments on the trends and the values of Design for Asia by the international panel of judges. The coffee table book is available from December onwards at DFA Awards official website.





High-resolution images can be downloaded at:

http://www.hkdc.hk/download/awards/DFA2019_hi-res_image.zip

Full DFAA & DFA HKYDTA winners list can be downloaded at:

http://www.hkdc.hk/download/awards/DFA2019_WinnerList.zip

DFA Awards 2019 events (4-7 December at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre):

4 Dec Media to meet the winners

4 Dec Presentation Ceremony of DFA Design for Asia Awards and DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award

4 Dec BODW Gala Dinner & Presentation Ceremony of DFA Lifetime Achievement Award, DFA Design Leadership Award and DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer

4-7 Dec DFA Awards exhibition at DesignInspire





About DFA Awards

In 2003, the Hong Kong Design Centre has launched the DFA Awards to underpin the role of designers in society, to celebrate design leadership and exemplary designs and projects with commercial success or impact in Asia, as well as to recognise the rising force of emerging designers in Hong Kong since 2005. The DFA Awards, through its five major award programmes, has grown in its international influence in Asia.

DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA)

Signify the design community’s respect for individuals who have made lifelong contributions to the design profession, education, and the society, especially in Asia.

DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA DLA)

Recognise the business leaders or companies who create exceptional and sustainable business success through strategic and innovative use of Design.

DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD)

Acknowledge the designers of Chinese origin who have significant design achievement and international recognition.

DFA Design for Asia Awards

Commend a wide range of design that embodies Asian aesthetics and culture, with influence to the design trends in Asia and for Asia.

DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (DFA HKYDTA)

Nurture the development of emerging designers by providing a maximum financial sponsorship of HK$500,000 for overseas work attachment or education.

Learn more about us at www.dfaawards.com

About Hong Kong Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an international design centre in Asia.

HKDC’s flagship programmes include Business of Design Week (BODW; since 2002) — Asia’s leading annual event on design, innovation and brands; DFA Awards (since 2003) — a well-recognised annual awards that celebrate outstanding designs with Asian perspectives; and Knowledge of Design Week (KODW; since 2006) — an annual thematic programme that gathers the global design community to explore how design can solve complex challenges of our society.

We also manage a Design Incubation Programme and Fashion Incubation Programme (since 2012 and 2016) — 2-year programmes to nurture future design and fashion entrepreneurs; and launched FASHION ASIA HONG KONG (since 2016) — an initiative combining conversations, interactions and cultural exchanges to position the city as an Asian hub for fashion trade and business development.

Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org



