DFA Design for Asia Awards 2020

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 April 2020 – Design thinking has become more important as the global citizens face new challenges every day. It is increasingly essential to challenge assumptions, redefine problems and identify alternative strategies as well as solutions that make a real impact in society, at a local and international level. With differences in culture, environment and technology across Asia, designers are bringing new projects and solutions that bring fresh perspectives into the limelight and foster global change are on the rise.





“Design thinking is a catalyst for change, providing new insights and ideas into today’s built world through discovery and experimentation. The world is rapidly evolving and everyone needs to participate in change. The Awards are a great honour for designers that have created new means of living, entertainment and communication for Asian markets. We are excited to be able to foster innovative thinking and build creative confidence through our Awards programme,” said Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of the HKDC.





Since 2003, the DFA Design for Asia Awards (DFA DFAA) has been celebrating the established and emerging designers from the region that push the creative boundaries to pave the way for the Asian design industry. The 2020 edition of the DFA DFAA opens for global submission from 1 April 2020. Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor, the DFA DFAA recognises design excellence and outstanding designs from the region, covering 4 major design disciplines: Apparel & Accessory Design, Communication Design, Environmental Design and Product & Industrial Design in 23 categories. All projects that propagate Asian values and perspectives in the sphere of innovation and design globally are welcome to enter online.





To show supports and cares to the design community, the entry deadline of DFA Design for Asia Awards is extended to 17 July 2020, and the promotional period is extended to two months giving entrants an extra month to submit entries at a 50% discount from 1 April — 31 May 2020 (Hong Kong time). The revised dates allow entrants to take more time to put entries together, at a lower cost, and to be recognised as the designers to look out for in the region in coming years.





Award entry details

Date: 1 April – 17 July 2020 Entry fee: HK$2,000 per entry Promotion: Entry fee 50% off for submissions on or before 31 May 2020 (Hong Kong Time) Submission: http://dfaa.dfaawards.com (Online submission only)





DFA Design for Asia Awards 2020 covers 4 major design disciplines in 23 categories:

(1) Apparel & Accessory Design Fashion Apparel

Functional Apparel

Intimate Wear

Fashion Accessories

Footwear (2) Communication Design Identity & Branding

Digital Media

Packaging

Publication

Poster

Typography

Marketing Campaign (3) Environmental Design Home & Residential Spaces

Hospitality & Leisure Spaces

Culture & Public Spaces

Retail & Showroom Spaces

Workspaces

Event, Exhibition & Stage Design (4) Product and Industrial Design Household Appliance

Homeware

Professional & Commercial Product

Information & Communications Technology Product

Leisure & Entertainment Product





Award types

Category Award

Confer to entry by open submission: Gold, Silver, Bronze & Merit award.





Grand Awards

Gold Award winners of each Category Award and nominated outstanding design projects will be considered for the Grand Awards. Design projects that have made the most extraordinary contributions will be conferred: Grand Awards, Grand Award for Culture, Grand Award for Sustainability, Grand Award for Technology, and Grand Award with Special Mention.





Entry requirements

Design projects, launched in one or more Asian markets* between 1 January 2018 and 31 May 2020, are eligible for Awards submission by the design’s owner or client, the brand’s owner, designer or design consultancy.

*Asian markets include:

Afghanistan / Bangladesh / Bhutan / Brunei Darussalam / Cambodia / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Islamic Republic of Iran / Japan / Kazakhstan / Korea / Kyrgyzstan / Lao People’s Dem. Republic / Macau / Mainland China / Malaysia / Maldives / Mongolia / Myanmar / Nepal / North Korea / Pakistan / Philippines / Singapore / Sri Lanka / Taiwan / Tajikistan / Thailand / Timor-Leste / Turkmenistan / Uzbekistan / Vietnam





Judging criteria

A judging panel composed of world-renowned design industry experts and professionals will assess each entry, according to 4 criteria:

(1) Impact in Asia

(2) Overall excellence

(3) Use of technology

(4) Commercial and societal success





Winners’ Package**:

Award Trophy & Certificate (Merit Award winners will receive certificates only)

(Merit Award winners will receive certificates only) Awards Publication:

Each winner will receive a complimentary publication which includes introduction of all winning projects and the project teams behind. The publication will be distributed globally to different industry leaders to enhance the winners’ exposure

Exhibition showcase:

All winning projects will be showcased in the annual exhibition, and selectively in DFA Awards roving exhibitions in Asia

Event attendance:

Invitation to the DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony and Business of Design Week (BODW) opening ceremony in December 2020 to engage in networking with designers and business leaders around the world. Selected winners will also be invited to deliver design thinking at global and regional events, talks and forums to further extend the global reach

Awards Endorsement Mark:

Authorisation to use the globally recognised Endorsement Mark for self-promotion

** A mandatory Publication and Promotion Fee applies to all winners





About DFA Design for Asia Awards (www.dfaa.dfaawards.com)

Since 2003, the DFA Design for Asia Awards honours and acknowledges user centric design projects and solutions that embrace cultural values unique in Asian societies, with concerns for sustainable development and use of technology to enhance and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre and as one of the five programmes of DFA Awards, the DFA Design for Asia Awards aims to celebrate design excellence and acknowledge outstanding designs with Asian perspectives, and has been a platform for design talents and corporates to showcase their design projects internationally.

About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an international design centre in Asia.





HKDC’s flagship programmes include Business of Design Week (BODW; since 2002) — Asia’s leading annual event on design, innovation and brands; DFA Awards (since 2003) — a well-recognised annual awards that celebrate outstanding designs with Asian perspectives; and Knowledge of Design Week (KODW; since 2006) — an annual thematic programme that gathers the global design community to explore how design can solve complex challenges of our society.





We also manage a Design Incubation Programme and Fashion Incubation Programme (since 2012 and 2016) — 2-year programmes to nurture future design and fashion entrepreneurs; and launched FASHION ASIA HONG KONG (since 2016) — an initiative combining conversations, interactions and cultural exchanges to position the city as an Asian hub for fashion trade and business development.





About Create Hong Kong (www.createhk.gov.hk)

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the DFA Design for Asia Awards since 2011 and the flagship programmes organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, among other projects to promote Hong Kong design.