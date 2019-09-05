This Japanese eyelash tonic is now my go-to mascara primer — it helps prevent crunchy, stray lashes and conditions to give me fuller, healthier-looking lashes

source DHC/Instagram

DHC is a Japanese skin-care and beauty brand that is now being sold at Target. T he brand is widely known for its facial cleansers, but its Eyelash Tonic ($11.99) deserves attention too.

The eyelash tonic is fortified with ingredients such as aloe and ginseng root to help condition eyelashes.

This clear gel can be worn by itself or as a primer before mascara. I’ve found it helps me avoid those dreaded spider leg lashes.

If you’ve browsed the beauty section at your local Target recently, you may have spotted a variety of items from Japanese skin-care brand DHC. While their line may be new to many American consumers – DHC products were just introduced in Target this summer – it has actually been in existence for almost 50 years.

I became acquainted with DHC when I first received their mail order catalogs back in the early 2000s. Of course, this was before I was as deep into skin care as I am now, but I remember liking the trial-size products that were included in the back of every catalog. Now, over 15 years later, I can conveniently order their products from Target or direct from DHC.

DHC is lauded for its facial cleansers, especially its signature Deep Cleansing Oil. However, I’d like to shine the spotlight on its Eyelash Tonic and how it’s helped my sparse, light eyelashes become more voluminous, or at least appear as such, since I started using it a month ago.

What’s in DHC Eyelash Tonic

DHC’s Eyelash Tonic is chock-full of conditioning and soothing botanicals like aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) and comfrey leaf. It also contains Swertia japonica, a skin conditioner, which the brand claims can help prevent breakage, as well as ginseng root, a hair conditioner, which they say can strengthen lashes.

How to use this product

This is a clear gel that can either be worn alone or act as a primer for mascara, which is how I use it. It’s also recommended for post-care upon removing lash extensions.

What this eyelash tonic actually does

As already mentioned, I like to use the DHC Eyelash Tonic as a primer for mascara. I just swipe the wand on my bare lashes from root to tip. After giving it about a minute to dry, I apply my mascara of choice.

Since I’ve started using this product, my lashes haven’t been as weak or prone to falling out as they usually are. I realize my preference for waterproof mascara means my lashes are much more prone to dryness. However, the DHC Eyelash Tonic has allowed me to enjoy my favorite long-lasting formulas with less guilt and minimal damage.

Previously, my mascara applications typically resulted in some very crunchy, sticky looking lashes in my futile attempts to add some depth and volume. I realize that such a result may be due to user error – yes, I make sure to clean my mascara wand, most of the time, but ever since introducing the DHC Eyelash Tonic into my routine, it’s an issue I’ve had to deal with much less often, regardless of which mascara I opt to wear for the day.

What this eyelash tonic doesn’t do

If you’re seeking a formula that will actively grow your eyelashes à la the FDA-backed, prescription-strength Latisse, this isn’t it.

DHC Eyelash Tonic is a conditioner that’s meant to strengthen and nourish your lashes to prevent breakage, which by the company’s own admission, results in them appearing fuller. So yes, it’s possible that your lashes may actually become fuller as a result of this tonic, but do not expect to look like you wear falsies 24/7. Just enjoy the benefit of having fewer stray lashes poking you in the eye.

The bottom line

If your lashes need some extra TLC because genetics cheated you or you’re a mascara fiend (or both!), a conditioning tonic such as DHC Eyelash Tonic is a nice addition to the makeup bag.

For anyone who has sensitive eyes like I do, you’ll be pleased to know that I’ve experienced very minimal irritation. After the first couple of applications, my eyes were a tiny bit bothered for a few seconds, but nothing severe.

As a primer, it does a fine job of prepping for mascara, resulting in significantly fewer incidents of those dreaded spider leg lashes. This clear gel tonic is fine to wear on its own for conditioning purposes, either during the day or before bedtime, although I must admit I only did this a small number of times.

This won’t be the super special serum you seek to magically grow your lashes. But DHC Eyelash Tonic can result in your existing lashes becoming much stronger while promoting healthier, gradual growth overall.

For ethical consumers of cosmetics, it’s important to note that DHC is not completely cruelty-free due to its presence in China, where animal testing is required by law. Products sold for the American market, however, are not tested on animals.

