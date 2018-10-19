DHL and Shopee launch new partnership, enabling China sellers to easily access Thai consumers

Excellent cross border and domestic delivery solution provided by DHL eCommerce now integrated on Shopee platform in China

Shopee sellers in China will be able to use DHL to deliver to shoppers across Thailand more quickly and reliably

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 19, 2018 – DHL eCommerce, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), today announced a partnership in China with Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The partnership enables sellers in China to access consumers nationwide in Thailand, with an expansion of the partnership to other Southeast Asian markets in the pipeline. The e-commerce sector of this region has tremendous potential with a CAGR of 32% between 2017 and 2025, and the market is expected to reach US$88 billion by 2025[1]. According to Statista, the e-commerce gross merchandise revenue in Thailand will exceed US$5 billion by 2022, making it the second largest e-commerce market in Southeast Asia.

L-R: Zhi Zheng (MD of DHL eCommerce Greater China & North Asia) and Jianghong Liu (Head of Shopee Cross Border eCommerce)

“Direct selling to overseas consumers has never been easier and has become a key growth driver for many businesses, with e-commerce as an easy platform to enable international expansion. With logistics as a key enabler for cross-border retailing, we want to empower our customers to tap into this huge growth opportunity,” says Zhi Zheng, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Greater China & North Asia. “Over the past few years, we have witnessed extremely strong growth of B2C parcels from China, mainly powered by e-commerce. We are pleased to partner Shopee to enable Chinese sellers to easily sell and deliver in Thailand, whether it’s doorstep delivery or for consumers to collect their orders from our growing network of easily accessible ServicePoints — which is set to reach over 1,000 in Thailand by end-2018.”

With DHL eCommerce integrated on Shopee in China, sellers can easily sell and deliver on one single platform and keep track of all shipments directly on the app.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the rapid development of Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market, and a growing number of Chinese brands and sellers are staking a claim in this e-commerce goldmine. However, the geographical complexity of this region has created some logistical challenges. As a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Shopee has built its Shopee Logistics Servcies (SLS), a highly efficient logistics delivery network that links China with Southeast Asia. We are delighted to work with DHL, the world’s leading logistics service provider, to grow SLS from strength to strength. Our collaboration will make Shopee the e-commerce platform of choice for cross-border sellers in China who aspire to sell into Southeast Asia,” said Jianghong Liu, Head of Shopee Cross Border eCommerce.

Currently, Shopee’s SLS is operational in seven markets in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. With shipping costs 20% to 30% lower than typical market rates and better transit times, SLS makes cross border logistics a breeze for Chinese sellers. The collaboration between Shopee and DHL eCommerce will further enhance the capabilities of SLS. DHL will provide Shopee sellers with door-to-door logistics services, ensuring products will reach consumers in Thailand safely and quickly. To mark the start of this partnership, Shopee customers who select DHL eCommerce’s services from October 19 — 22, 2018 will enjoy free shipping to Thailand. In addition, DHL eCommerce’s customers in China who join and sell on Shopee’s platform will receive exclusive support to list their merchandise on the “Cross Border Recommendation — Products from China” page on Shopee’s Thailand site.

By selecting DHL eCommerce as their logistics partner, Shopee sellers will enjoy seamless delivery from the seller’s pick-up location in China to the end consumer in Thailand. With over 70% of the population in Southeast Asia still unbanked, DHL eCommerce also enables cash-on-delivery (COD) service for shoppers to pay for their purchases in cash and only upon delivery.



