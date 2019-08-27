DHL and Teach For Cambodia partner to upskill youth and prepare them for the working world

DHL volunteers to provide students with soft skills training and access to a network of working professionals

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 27 August, 2019 – DHL Express Cambodia, DHL Global Forwarding Cambodia and DHL Supply Chain Cambodia, all divisions of Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group) have launched a partnership today with Teach For Cambodia, a network partner of Teach For All. The partnership aims to promote employability to youth in Cambodia through exposure to the working world and access to mentors and business leaders from DHL. This marks DPDHL Group’s 19th partnership with the Teach For All network under the new strategic framework and focus to help nurture the employability and life skills of students around the world.









(From L-R): Andrew Forgan, Country Manager, DHL Supply Chain Cambodia; Monirath Siv, Founder and CEO of Teach For Cambodia; Larry Strange, Board Chair, Teach For Cambodia; Prayag Chitrakar, Country Manager, DHL Express Cambodia, at the launch of a partnership between Deutsche Post DHL Group and Teach For Cambodia today.

Monirath Siv, Founder and CEO of Teach For Cambodia said, “It is part of our vision that students will have the motivation, commitment and work ethic to be self-starters, believe in the correlation between effort and success, and value the personal growth born out of overcoming challenges more than merely pursuing the ‘easy path’. We believe that the partnership with DHL will help us achieve this vision by exposing our youth to the working world and providing them with a platform to make connections with business leaders.”

The partnership will see DHL employees volunteering to support over 60 Teach For Cambodia Fellows, who will in turn impact nearly 9,000 students across more than 15 schools in Cambodia by the end of 2019. Volunteer activities will target youth in secondary education and will focus on soft skills training and career awareness programs.

“In Cambodia today, while notable progress has been made in education, there is still a great mismatch between the skills needed by industry and business and those which youth need to be successful in the workforce. Through our partnership with Teach For Cambodia we aim for DHL volunteers to make lasting impacts on the youth they engage with such that the skills and traits they learn through these interactions they will remember to use when the time comes to look for employment,” said Prayag Chitrakar, Country Manager, DHL Express Cambodia.

Andrew Forgan, Country Manager, DHL Supply Chain Cambodia continued, “The idea of giving back to the communities in which we operate is a Group-wide focus. The DHL brand has been in Cambodia for over 25 years now so we are really looking forward to helping shape the future of its youth. Across our divisions our employee volunteers plan to organize skills-based training sessions, run career counseling workshops and launch mentorship programs where possible. We hope the connections the youth make with our volunteers will motivate them to dream big and reach for their goals.”

Teach For Cambodia is building a new pool of highly effective teachers and leaders who will work relentlessly to expand educational opportunities for their students. TFC recruits outstanding recent university graduates and young professionals–of all academic disciplines and career interests–to commit for an initial two years through the Teach For Cambodia Fellowship as teachers in high need schools, then support and develop them to become lifelong leaders and advocates for educational equity.

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s corporate responsibility program “Living Responsibility” comprises three programs focusing on environmental protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and employability (GoTeach). Under the GoTeach program, Deutsche Post DHL Group provides support to Teach For All as well as to 19 network partners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018. 56 billion euros in 2014.





About Teach For Cambodia

Teach For Cambodia is a homegrown not-for-profit organization that supports exceptional Cambodian youth to become leaders through a two-year Leadership Development Program in public schools. More than 30 youth leaders in Cambodia have joined the TFC Fellowship in 2018 directly impacting over 5,000 children in public schools; the program plans to double its reach by the end of 2019. Prior to the Fellowship, they were fresh university graduates, existing teachers, working professionals in engineering, information technology, psychology, social work, chemistry, professional communications, education, law, and more. Leveraging insights from 50 countries as a member of the global Teach For All network, Teach For Cambodia is able to accelerate local impact through the learnings of network partners.

Website: www.teachforcambodia.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/teachforcambodia

About Teach For All

Teach For All is a global network of 50 independent, locally led and governed partner organizations and a global organization that works to accelerate the progress of the network. Each network partner recruits and develops promising future leaders to teach in their nations’ under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, to ensure all children are able to fulfill their potential. Teach For All’s global organization works to increase the network’s impact by capturing and spreading learning, facilitating connections among partners, accessing global resources, and fostering the leadership development of partner staff, teachers, and alumni.

For more information, visit www.teachforall.org.