DHL conferred Best Logistics Service Provider – Express at the 2018 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 May 2018 – DHL affirmed its position as the world’s leading logistics company when it was conferred Best Logistics Service Provider — Express for the 29th time at last night’s 30th Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS). The award was presented to DHL at a ceremony held yesterday in Shanghai, China.





The awards come as DHL continues to invest significantly in the Asia Pacific region, in order to constantly improve its offerings in integrated logistics and boost customer satisfaction. The AFLAS are the only Asian logistics awards to be decided by customer votes alone, giving them a well-earned reputation as an authority on customer sentiment in the logistics industry.





“We are humbled to be named the Best Logistics Service Provider — Express for the 29th time. We believe our customers see the real value we bring to them as we continue to invest in our people and infrastructure to deliver quality service such as the expansion of our Delhi Gateway and Central Asia Hub. These awards clearly demonstrate the trust our customers have in us — we have worked hard to earn their trust, and will continue to outperform the competition to exceed customers’ expectations,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.





Wu Dong Ming, CEO of DHL Express China, said, “Winning this award is testament to the strength of our extensive international network and we are honored by the win. As we continue building on our achievements, we remain focused on our customers. We are constantly enhancing our infrastructure and air connectivity to deliver the best quality and customer experience every day.”





The AFLAS Awards is organized by Asia Cargo News to honor companies in the logistics industry that exemplify excellence in leadership, as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Over 15,000 readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News were asked to nominate who they viewed as the best service providers.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.