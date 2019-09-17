DHL delivers Rugby World Cup 2019™ to Japan

World’s pinnacle rugby tournament takes place from 20 Sept to 2 Nov, 2019

DHL Express delivered a total of 67 tons of rugby gear, training equipment, and daily commodities for all 20 participating unions from around the world

Epic charitable cycle ride from London to Tokyo brings the official match whistle in time for the opening match

Children from around the globe deliver the official match ball for all 48 matches





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 September 2019 – DHL Express, the world’s leading express and logistics provider, has already accomplished the first mission as the Official Logistics Partner for Rugby World Cup 2019™ in Japan. DHL has fulfilled the delivery of all necessities for the 20 participating unions, such as team equipment and training and technical gear. By the end of the tournament, DHL will have delivered over 67,000kg of team freight internationally as well as domestically across Japan, in addition to over 432,000 tickets to more than 140 countries.





















John Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Express, said “As ‘the world’s most international company’, DHL has a longstanding association with the game of rugby across the globe that spans much of the 50 years we have been in business. The sport is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and it exemplifies many of the elements that are critical to DHL’s business: teamwork, speed, accuracy, precision and timing, passion, a commitment to excellence — and the will to win. We are proud to be delivering logistics requirements for the third consecutive time for rugby’s pinnacle event – Rugby World Cup 2019™ – a tournament we have been involved with since 2011 as an Official Logistics Partner.”





Race to RWC 2019 — Two intrepid adventurers deliver the official match whistle by bike

The unique expedition started in February 2019, and since then, Ron Rutland and James Owens have crossed 27 countries in 7 and a half months to deliver the official referee’s whistle to the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2019, taking place at Tokyo Stadium on 20 September. On their way from London to Tokyo, Ron and James have covered more than 20,000 km, through every type of climate and across every type of terrain, including the Himalayas. This remarkable quest was in support of raising awareness and donations to give disadvantaged children in Asia the opportunity to take part in sports and learn vital life skills through the rugby-for-development program ‘ChildFund Pass It Back.’ DHL supported both adventurers during this epic journey from day one, delivering spare parts and care packages, as well as providing security and cross-border advice.





Once in a lifetime opportunity for Match Ball Delivery children

As part of the enduring partnership between DHL and the game of rugby, the logistics provider enabled multiple opportunities across the globe for children to have the chance to deliver an official match ball at one of the matches at the Rugby World Cup 2019™ in Japan. 25 countries, including all 20 participating unions, ran promotions to find the 48 lucky winners.





You can find the press release for download as well as further information on dpdhl.com/pressreleases





50 Years DHL

In 2019 DHL is celebrating 50 years since the company’s founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969. DHL began as a disruptor to the traditional delivery industry, circumventing bureaucracy with an innovative new service to deliver documents by air overnight. Since then, DHL has grown into a globe-spanning family of DHL companies with about 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories that covers the entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services. DHL’s customer-centricity and can-do culture have fueled five decades of innovation — from the DHL 1000, one of the first word processing computers in the world, to using the purpose built StreetScooter, an environmentally friendly delivery vehicle powered by an electric drive and developed by Deutsche Post DHL Group. With the Mission 2050 commitment to reach zero group-wide emissions by 2050, DHL is continuing to be a trailblazer in the logistics industry.





DHL — The logistics company for the world





DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018



