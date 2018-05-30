DHL eCommerce brings same-day metro deliveries to Vietnam with DHL Parcel Metro

DHL’s new urban-friendly parcel service provides Vietnamese online retailers with same-day deliveries that are fast and flexible

The same-day delivery service also allows consumers to track deliveries, add special orders or reschedule deliveries through DHL’s digital platforms





HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 30 May 2018 – DHL eCommerce, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, today announced the introduction of DHL Parcel Metro Same Day in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The service allows Vietnamese online retailers to offer same-day delivery to consumers in both cities with real-time tracking and rescheduling of deliveries through DHL’s digital platform. The service uses an “elastic delivery” concept where DHL taps into a varied set of delivery service providers. This allows deliveries to be fast and flexible while allowing same-day service to remain affordable for retailers.





DHL Parcel Metro Same Day service allows retailers to offer same day delivery to consumers with real-time tracking and rescheduling of deliveries through its fully customizable digital platform.









“Vietnam remains an exciting market for us with immense potential — Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to be the second fastest-growing Asian economy by 2021, with predicted annual growth of 8%[1]. With about 30% of the Vietnamese population expected to shop online by 2020[2], demand for e-commerce parcel deliveries will only increase,” said Charles Brewer, CEO, DHL eCommerce.





“Globally, the demand for same-day delivery is expected to grow 43% till 2025 and capture 22% market share of domestic B2C delivery by then[3]. While the number of e-commerce parcel deliveries continues to soar, urban consumers are at the same time expecting instant and same-day delivery amid growing pressures of congestion, overtaxed infrastructure and costs. DHL Parcel Metro Same Day’s urban-friendly and flexible same-day delivery service aims to relieve last-mile pressures while providing retailers with fast, flexible, visible and reliable deliveries necessary to build consumer trust,” Brewer added.





DHL Parcel Metro Same Day adds to DHL eCommerce Vietnam’s existing nationwide domestic delivery service supported by its fleet of vans and bikes, and regular air and road connections between its hubs for next-day delivery in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and other primary markets. Coupled with its growing network of over 200 DHL ServicePoints, DHL eCommerce provides sellers and consumers with convenient pick-up and drop-off locations across the country. DHL eCommerce will also offer its fulfillment services along with DHL Parcel Metro Same Day to provide retailers a localized e-commerce solution, allowing them to store their inventory closer to their consumers and to deliver parcels faster and more efficiently to their shoppers.





“Vietnam’s e-commerce market is growing 32% CAGR from 2018-2022 according to Euromonitor, and consumers — particularly the millennial and urban population — are increasingly expecting instant and same-day deliveries for their online purchases. For a great customer experience, retailers need not only fast and reliable delivery services, but also a personalized and seamless digital experience that inspires customer confidence from the very first click. DHL Parcel Metro Same Day’s customizable designs and Application Programming Interface (APIs) make it even easier for Vietnamese e-tailers to provide their customers with a seamless delivery experience and win their trust,” said Thomas Harris, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Vietnam.





DHL Parcel Metro Same Day also allows retailers to offer a fully branded experience in their delivery, with real-time tracking and rescheduling of deliveries through DHL’s fully-customizable digital platform. The digital platform uses a dynamic dispatching and routing engine to improve cost and operational efficiency, and supports a range of delivery modes — including motorcycles, bicycles, and foot couriers, alongside more conventional vans and cars — for maximal speed and agility in complex and often congested urban environments. This includes DHL’s own network of couriers and crowd-sourced partners that meet DHL’s stringent quality and standards.





DHL eCommerce is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, established in 2014 as part of the Group’s growing focus in e-commerce logistics solutions. Along with its sister divisions DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding as well as its subsidiary Blue Dart Express in India, the Group offers end-to-end solutions for e-commerce retailers. This includes cross-border shipping with a premium offering from DHL Express and affordable solutions from DHL eCommerce; fulfillment solutions through DHL eCommerce and DHL Supply Chain; and air/sea/road/rail freight solutions from DHL Global Forwarding.





For more information on DHL Parcel Metro Same Day in Vietnam, visit www.dhl.com/ParcelMetro-Vietnam





