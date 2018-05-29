DHL eCommerce expands Hong Kong distribution center amid strong e-commerce export growth

- E-commerce exports from China expected to reach €1.6 trillion by 2020
- Hong Kong’s strategic location and ability to handle special shipments is vital for cross border e-commerce exports
- Fashion, electronics and home accessories are the fastest growing categories; but new growth categories include pet accessories, menswear and sports equipment
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 29, 2018 – DHL eCommerce, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), has expanded its Hong Kong distribution center amid strong e-commerce export growth in China expected to reach €1.6 trillion by 2020[1], The Hong Kong distribution center will support e-commerce export growth particularly from the South China region such as in Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hong Kong and will connect e-commerce exports to 220 countries and territories worldwide.
“Cross-border e-commerce continues to flourish in China with revenues rising over 80% year-on-year to reach €12 billion (approximately 90.24 billion yuan) in 2017, out of which €4 billion (approximately 33.65 billion yuan) are in e-commerce exports.[2]“, said Charles Brewer, CEO, DHL eCommerce. “We see a huge opportunity for China e-commerce exports particularly to popular markets such as the UK and U.S. but increasingly also to emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, India and Latin America. DHL is investing in our presence in China to ensure we are well-positioned to support businesses to capture cross-border e-commerce opportunity,” Brewer added.
The Hong Kong distribution center will focus on e-commerce exports weighing up to 2kg to 220 countries and territories worldwide and up to 20kg to popular e-commerce export markets such as U.K., U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Asia Pacific (Australia, Israel, India and Southeast Asia). With a capacity to manage over 70 million shipments annually and the ability to handle special shipments such as lithium batteries, the facility will support e-commerce sellers looking to export to an increasing number of markets internationally.
“Chinese brands are gaining popularity worldwide and we see a huge shift in consumer attitudes towards the “Made in China” brand. Many of our customers are now gaining an international following in various categories such as fashion, electronic and home accessories but we are also seeing increasing popularity in more categories such as pet accessories, menswear and sports equipment,” said Zhi Zheng, Managing Director, North Asia, DHL eCommerce.
“In addition, specialised services provided by e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, such as foreign language expertise and logistics and distribution services, all help to boost cross-border e-commerce exports. In China, we work very closely with e-commerce platforms and direct customers to support Chinese sellers internationalize their products by making logistics as easy and affordable as possible,” Zheng added.
DHL eCommerce is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group and, along with its sister divisions DHL Express-Sinotrans, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, has been in China since 1986, offering end-to-end solutions for the e-commerce sector.
For more information on international shipping through DHL eCommerce, visit: https://www.logistics.dhl/cn-en/home/our-divisions/ecommerce/shipping/international-shipping.html
DHL — The logistics company for the world
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.
[1] CAGR 2017-2020, Euromonitor