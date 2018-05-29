DHL eCommerce expands Hong Kong distribution center amid strong e-commerce export growth

E-commerce exports from China expected to reach €1.6 trillion by 2020

Hong Kong’s strategic location and ability to handle special shipments is vital for cross border e-commerce exports

Fashion, electronics and home accessories are the fastest growing categories; but new growth categories include pet accessories, menswear and sports equipment





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 29, 2018 – DHL eCommerce, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), has expanded its Hong Kong distribution center amid strong e-commerce export growth in China expected to reach €1.6 trillion by 2020[1], The Hong Kong distribution center will support e-commerce export growth particularly from the South China region such as in Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hong Kong and will connect e-commerce exports to 220 countries and territories worldwide.

“Cross-border e-commerce continues to flourish in China with revenues rising over 80% year-on-year to reach €12 billion (approximately 90.24 billion yuan) in 2017, out of which €4 billion (approximately 33.65 billion yuan) are in e-commerce exports.[2]“, said Charles Brewer, CEO, DHL eCommerce. “We see a huge opportunity for China e-commerce exports particularly to popular markets such as the UK and U.S. but increasingly also to emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, India and Latin America. DHL is investing in our presence in China to ensure we are well-positioned to support businesses to capture cross-border e-commerce opportunity,” Brewer added.

The Hong Kong distribution center will focus on e-commerce exports weighing up to 2kg to 220 countries and territories worldwide and up to 20kg to popular e-commerce export markets such as U.K., U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Asia Pacific (Australia, Israel, India and Southeast Asia). With a capacity to manage over 70 million shipments annually and the ability to handle special shipments such as lithium batteries, the facility will support e-commerce sellers looking to export to an increasing number of markets internationally.



