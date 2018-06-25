DHL eCommerce opens Melbourne Distribution Center to boost e-commerce industry in Australia

New Tullamarine facility will support e-commerce exports from Australia to popular routes like China, U.S., UK, Germany, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 25 June 2018 – DHL eCommerce, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), announced the opening of its Melbourne distribution center to support the strong growth of e-commerce exports out of Australia. The distribution center co-located with DHL Global Forwarding’s 16,700 sqm facility in Tullamarine will support e-commerce exports from Australia to popular destinations such as China, U.S., UK, Germany, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, utilizing DHL’s networks and routes to drive cost efficiencies for customers.

“Two significant trends are influencing global trade: the increasing adoption of e-commerce and the prominent role of logistics networks in shaping trade. In this changing environment, Australian consumer goods companies have an excellent opportunity to grow export markets with e-commerce continuing to grow as a strong channel,” says Charles Brewer, CEO, DHL eCommerce. “Logistics plays a key role in enabling trade and DHL is investing in our presence in Australia to ensure we are well-positioned to support businesses to capture the cross border e-commerce opportunity.”

The Melbourne distribution center will focus on e-commerce exports weighing up to 2kg shipped to over 220 countries and territories worldwide, and up to 20kg to popular e-commerce destinations such as China, U.S., UK, Germany, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. With the addition of the new facility coupled with the existing distribution centers in Sydney, DHL eCommerce will support Australian e-commerce sellers looking to export to an increasing number of markets internationally.

“The ‘Made in Australia’ brand is highly recognized and widely trusted internationally. E-commerce is a strong and growing channel with 78% of Australian exporters already generating orders from online channels[1],” says Denise McGrouther, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Australia. “Besides selling directly to consumers, cross border e-commerce will also be supported by e-commerce platforms and marketplaces which provide specialized services that enable online selling. We work very closely with e-commerce platforms, marketplaces and direct customers to help Australian sellers internationalize their products by making logistics as easy and affordable as possible.”

“In addition, new operating models are needed to allow businesses to optimize operations and costs while fulfilling orders to their consumers fast. Businesses are increasingly ‘drop shippers’ and can use our pay-per-use, scalable fulfillment services to store their inventory closer to the end consumer. Through DHL Supply Chain’s extensive footprint of warehousing facilities globally, we have one of the largest networks available to enable businesses to win in this exciting e-commerce opportunity,” added McGrouther.

DHL eCommerce is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group and, along with its sister divisions DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, DHL has been operating in Australia since 1972, offering end-to-end solutions for the e-commerce sector.

For more information on international shipping through DHL eCommerce, visit: https://www.logistics.dhl/au-en/home/our-divisions/ecommerce.html

DHL — The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.



