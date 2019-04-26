DHL eCommerce Solutions names Samuel Conroy as Managing Director in Vietnam

Strong track record of growth and customer excellence after 18 years of contract logistics business experience and extensive local market knowledge

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – April 26, 2019 – DHL eCommerce Solutions, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group, has named Samuel Conroy as Managing Director for Vietnam, effective April 1, 2019. Prior to joining DHL, Conroy held senior general management roles in various Southeast Asian countries and was most recently the CEO of the Middle-East Cluster for Damco Logistics.









“Samuel brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the logistics business as well as general management experience gained from working across different markets in both country and regional capacities,” said Kiattichai Pitpreecha, CEO, DHL eCommerce Solutions Southeast Asia. “His enthusiasm and strategic hands-on leadership approach will be crucial to exceeding customer expectations and delivering profitable growth.”

Samuel’s extensive general management experience has been supplemented with previous project management and functional implementation successes across a broad logistics environment. He previously also served as the director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

“Vietnam currently has one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world,” said Samuel Conroy, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Solutions, Vietnam. “With more than half of Vietnam’s population already using the internet and more than 50 million smartphone subscribers, we must fully utilize our e-commerce capabilities across the DHL divisions to help our customers create a strong base of operations and overcome infrastructure challenges to capitalize on that speed of growth.”

According to the 2018 “e-Conomy SEA” report by Google and Temasek, Vietnamese e-commerce growth rate ranked second in Southeast Asia, just behind Indonesia. It is estimated 3.2 million Vietnamese users annually shop online. The Vietnamese government is also targeting to improve its business climate and national competitiveness by raising Vietnam’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) by five to 10 places by 2025. Vietnam’s LPI had jumped 25 places from 64th in 2016 to 39th in 2018.

