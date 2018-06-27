DHL Express Cambodia rolls out country’s first electric vehicle in Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 27 June 2018 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, has deployed the country’s first electric vehicle in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone for delivery and pick-ups within the area.

The e-vehicle is deployed with the aim of reducing pollution for first and last mile services in the road transport business within the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone and underscores the commitment that DHL Express Cambodia has made to environmental sustainability.

“The use of alternative transportation plays an important role towards our Group-wide goal of reducing all logistics-related emission to zero by year 2050. DHL Express Cambodia is firmly committed to help make this happen. By deploying the electric vehicle, it’s a step towards reducing our vehicle emissions and ultimately reducing our carbon footprint,” said Prayag Chitrakar, Country Manager of DHL Express Cambodia.

In addition, DHL Express Cambodia has also made additional contributions towards a greener environment by planting a mini forest at the outskirts of Phnom Penh City with 1,000 African mahogany trees in 2017 under the theme of “My Promise to the Environment”, and 600 tropical trees in 2015, as part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s environmental protection program — GoGreen.

Contributing to the Group’s Mission 2050

With its commitment to focus its activities even more intensively on emission-neutral logistics concepts, Deutsche Post DHL Group will reduce net logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. To track the progress of this new target, Deutsche Post DHL Group has pledged to increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50 percent globally by the year 2025, as compared to the 2007 baseline. Additionally, on a local level, the Group aims to improve the lives of people right where they live and work using clean transport solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group will make 70 percent of its own first and last mile services with clean pick-up and delivery solutions, such as electric vehicles.

The use of vehicles with alternative drives and technologies play an important role in this regard, which is why DHL is testing and implementing various concepts worldwide.

In addition to new types of drives, other emissions-reducing strategies such as truck superstructures that save fuel and therefore reduce emissions are being used as well.

These include the aerodynamic teardrop trailer, which has a drop-shaped roof to reduce air resistance, thereby reducing fuel consumption by 6 percent to 10 percent over conventional heavy trucks.









DHL — The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.