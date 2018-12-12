DHL Express named Asia Pacific’s best employer for fifth consecutive year

Top Employers Institute commends DHL Express in Asia Pacific and ten countries for diversity, inclusion and opportunities for talent growth

DHL Express has received 44 awards for its workplace culture in 2018 — bringing the total number of awards won since 2014 to 190

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 December 2018 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, has been named 2019 Top Employer for Asia Pacific as well as nine countries and territories in the region: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.





The award was conferred by Top Employers Institute, a global organization recognizing excellence in employee conditions, making this the fifth consecutive year that DHL Express has received the award for Asia Pacific. This further establishes the company as a regional leader in employment practices and talent development, with a workplace culture built on respect, recognition and equal opportunities.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged as a leading employer and an excellent workplace in Asia Pacific once again, and this is a strong testament to the hard work and effort that all our employees invest in harnessing this winning culture in DHL — one that is built on respect and results,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific. “We strongly believe that this culture resonates with our employees, who are motivated to give the best to our customers every day. We remain committed to providing the right opportunities for our employees, so they can be best equipped to deliver the world-class results that our customers rely on to grow their businesses.”

The Top Employer award has consistently recognized DHL Express’ sustained investment in talent growth, including its Certified International Specialist (CIS) and Certified International Manager (CIM) programs that have trained, to date, over 60,000 employees in Asia Pacific. This series of training is meant to create a powerful sense of community that enables employees to combine best-in-class product quality with incomparable service excellence.

“We’ve always valued the importance of training and development, to ensure our employees remain at the forefront of the industry, to keep abreast of what we can do, to meet the full range of our customers’ needs,” said A. Mateen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Express Asia Pacific. “Everyone in the DHL family is critical to the company’s success, and we take follow-up action based on feedback from our annual Employee Opinion Survey very seriously. This has helped us to establish a workplace culture where everyone has a stake, to grow professionally and to propel the business further.”

In 2018 alone, DHL Express received a total of 44 awards for its workplace and corporate culture in Asia Pacific. This year’s string of accolades are the latest additions to the 146 other awards that DHL Express Asia Pacific has received since 2014, many with strict judging criteria based on employee feedback.

Some of the notable highlights include:

DHL Express was named Best Employer 2018 for Asia Pacific by human capital firm, Aon Hewitt — an accolade conferred to DHL Express which has won this recognition in five other countries across the region: India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

In Asia Pacific, DHL Express was also ranked second on the list of Asia’s Best Multinational Workplaces 2018, by Great Place to Work®.

DHL Express has been recognized as the sixth best place to work globally in a 2018 employer ranking from Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

In addition to the CIS and CIM programs, DHL Express regularly organizes activities that celebrate and recognize employees’ dedication, and cultivate employee engagements at all levels. These include initiatives such as ‘Staff Appreciation Week’ and ‘Employee of the Year’. Most recently in August 2018, DHL Express held its DHL AsiaCup in Singapore — an annual employee football and cheerleading event involving more than 1,000 employees, to rally teams across the region to build an even stronger employee network and celebrate their successes.

Note to Editors:

DHL Express Asia Pacific received a total of 44 accolades in 2018. Some of the highlights include:

Aon Hewitt

“Best Employer” 2018 — Asia Pacific

“Best Employer” 2018 — India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand

Top Employers Institute

“Top Employers Award” 2018 — Asia Pacific

“Top Employers Award” 2018 — Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand

Great Place to Work® Institute

Ranked 2nd Asia’s Best Multinational Workplaces 2018 — Asia Pacific

Great Place to Work 2018 — Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam

Best Workplace in 2018: India, Japan

25 Best Workplaces in 2018: Sri Lanka

100 Best Companies to Work for — South Korea

Best Companies to Work for 2018 in Greater China — Hong Kong, Taiwan

