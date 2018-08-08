DHL Global Forwarding announces key leadership appointments in Oman, Qatar and Egypt

Maha Abu Hijleh to lead the business in Qatar Roy Scaria assumes role of Country Manager in Oman Magued Ragheb continues to drive growth for the business in Egypt

OMAN, QATAR AND EGYPT – Media OutReach – 8 August 2018 – DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has appointed Maha Abu Hijleh, Roy Scaria and Magued Ragheb as Country Managers for Qatar, Oman and Egypt respectively. The announcements come as the Persian Gulf takes on growing strategic prominence in global trade developments, including its role as a critical hub on China’s Belt and Road trade routes.[1]









Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said, “We have high hopes for growth within our region: The Middle East’s economies, including the Gulf States together with Egypt, are expected to grow 2.9% this year, up from 1.1% in 2017.[2] The economic outlook is positive for this year and for 2019. Our new leaders bring with them a wealth of expertise from different parts of the region, positioning us well to build up greater synergies between different markets and lay the foundations for sustainable trade growth in each country.”

Maha Abu Hijleh to lead the business in Qatar

Maha brings with her close to 20 years of experience in the logistics industry. She joined DHL in 2009 as Head of Products for Ocean Freight in Doha and has since established a reputation for driving rapid growth to business volumes and earnings in Qatar, applying the same focus on customer experience. Maha holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Jordan University of Science and Technology.

Maha Abu Hijleh, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Qatar, said,” Qatar presents much economic opportunity — trade between Qatar and China has been growing at up to 45% year-on-year in the first quarter,[3] while the Qatari government’s recent investment of USD8.2 billion into logistics infrastructure positions the country for rapid future growth,[4] particularly for its burgeoning cross-border e-commerce industry.[5] I’m committed to building DHL Global Forwarding’s business here by focusing on the fundamentals of customer service and product excellence in air and ocean freight, building on the robust track record which we have already established here.”

Roy Scaria assumes role of Country Manager in Oman

A veteran of DHL, Roy is an executive leader who has been with the company for over 20 years. He joined DHL in 1998 as Head of Billing in Dubai before moving to Bahrain in 2005 to assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where he played a major role in setting up the business’ operations in the Kingdom. Based in Oman since 2011 and well-regarded by customers, Roy has proven financial capabilities, leadership skills and commercial acumen, by implementing various projects in Bahrain and Oman. His capabilities have also guided DHL Global Forwarding Oman to record earnings in 2016.

Roy Scaria, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Oman, said, “While geographically small, Oman has begun to punch above its weight — with the upcoming development of the Sino-Oman Industrial City, poised as a pivot-point in the Belt and Road.[1*] This is a role which we expect will contribute significantly to economic growth and development in Oman. The country’s logistics sector is already projected to grow to US$7.8 billion by 2020,[2*] and I’m looking forward to helping our core teams in Muscat, Salalah and Sohar tap into the growing opportunities for ocean, air, and road freight.”

Roy holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the National Institute of Management, India, with a dual specialization in Logistics and Finance, as well as a Masters in Commerce (Mcom) from Mahatma Gandhi University, India.

Magued Ragheb continues to drive growth for the business in Egypt

Having assumed the role of Country Manager for DHL Global Forwarding Egypt in 2017, Magued has since taken the business to new heights. He is also in charge of coordinating commercial activities in Northern African countries. In 2017, DHL Global Forwarding Egypt’s operating profit (EBIT) grew significantly. For the outstanding performance in 2017, Egypt has also received several company awards in the region such as “Best Air Freight Team”, Best Ocean Freight Team”, and “Service Excellence”.

Having assumed several roles within DHL Global Forwarding in Egypt over the last 13 years, serving as Head of Air Freight, Head of Ocean Freight as well as Head of Customs Brokerage and Clearance, Magued is a well-regarded industry veteran.

Before joining DHL, Magued spent more than a decade in the airline industry, taking on responsibilities ranging from cargo operations, capacity optimization as well as, marketing and commercial roles.

Magued Ragheb, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Egypt, said, “It has been an honor to lead the business here in Egypt and the past year has seen us reaping good results and recognition in the industry. We have more to do, as Egypt continues to act as a strategic gateway between East and West, thanks to not just infrastructure like the Suez Canal, but also, bold governmental reforms aimed at fostering increasingly free trade.[6] Trade with the US more than doubled in value last year,[7] and the country’s infrastructure continues to improve with major investments in its roads and waterways.[8] All this bodes well for our team and I’m looking forward to continue fostering both freight and digital transformation projects in the region.”

