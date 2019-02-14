DHL Global Forwarding appoints Fabian Rybka to head Bangladesh and Sri Lanka operations

Rybka takes overarching responsibility for growth and expansion in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as management of DHL partners in Bhutan, Nepal, and the Maldives

New appointment taps Rybka’s long history of promoting growth and executing business turnarounds in Asia and Europe

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – February 14, 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has appointed Fabian Rybka as Cluster Head for DHL Global Forwarding’s operations in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with partner operations in Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives.









Rybka brings to the role more than 10 years of experience at DHL Global Forwarding in both Asia and Europe, serving most recently as Head of Business Strategy and Development for DHL Global Forwarding ASEAN and South Asia, where he spearheaded successful growth initiatives in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka amongst other markets. Previous roles saw him specialize in designing and executing growth plans for DHL Global Forwarding’s high-potential markets including Italy, India, Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as key operations in European markets.

“Fabian has built up a formidable track record for turning even the most challenging business situations into environments of high growth and customer satisfaction,” said Thomas Tieber, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding ASEAN and South Asia. “He has already proven that ability in guiding our teams in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to significant results while understanding the nuances of the local market operations. I can think of no better individual to lead these growth markets and further build on our strong market position.”

In the new role, Rybka will apply his extensive business development expertise to further boost productivity and expand DHL Global Forwarding’s range of services in the markets under his leadership, focusing particularly on developing key products in ocean freight and value-added services like customs and integrated warehousing. He also continues to lend his business turnaround skills to projects throughout the broader South Asia and Asia Pacific regions.

“I firmly believe Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the surrounding markets of Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal hold opportunity for substantial growth. We have a role to play to connect these economies to the rest of the world, supporting foreign businesses to invest in these markets, and also encouraging exports from local businesses overseas,” Rybka said. “Bangladesh’s GDP is growing faster than almost anywhere else in Asia at 7.3% per annum,[1] while Sri Lanka continues to see steady increases in both imports and exports[2] that point to its growing connectedness and market opportunity within the global economy. As business optimism grows, my goal is to ensure we make our world-class logistics services as accessible and reliable as possible to enterprises of all sizes throughout the cluster.”

Rybka holds an MBA from the University of Cooperative Education in Stuttgart, Germany, as well as a Global DHL CEO Award for his work in CSR and sustainability. Formerly one of Germany’s top junior football coaches, he also organizes and hosts youth football competitions — including one of the world’s largest, in Switzerland — to support the community work of SOS Children’s Village, a DHL GoTeach partner organization with whom he has volunteered for more than 10 years.

