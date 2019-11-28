DHL Global Forwarding awarded contracts by major Chinese wind turbine manufacturers

Major Chinese wind turbine manufacturers DongFang Electric, Envision and Goldwind engaged DHL to ship components to sites around the world

The freight forwarder aims to support the growth of China’s wind turbine industry through its expertise in freight forwarding, documentation and customs clearance of oversized break bulk cargo





SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 November 2019 – In line with accelerating global demand for clean energy generation, DHL Global Forwarding today announced several partnerships with Chinese manufacturers to transport wind turbine components to project sites across the world.









“Shipment of a wind turbine’s oversized components — like its blades, towers and nacelles — requires multiple connections and transfers over land and sea, and involves logistical precision, speed and coordination among various parties,” explains Steve Huang, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Greater China. “Led by our industrial projects team, our expertise in end-to-end handling of break bulk cargo has convinced leading Chinese manufacturers like DongFang Electric, Envision and Goldwind to partner us in their ambition to meet the needs of an industry that’s predicted to grow at a rate of 8.38% per annum in the next five years.”





Last year, Chinese manufacturers dominated over 36.6% of the global wind turbine market, with Goldwind and Envision — two of China’s largest wind turbine manufacturers — collectively accounting for over 22.2% of global sales. China reportedly installed over 21.1 gigawatts of wind power in 2018, landing pole position in the fast-growing green technology industry.





The ongoing partnership between DHL Global Forwarding and Envision sees the former transport wind turbine blades, nacelles and tower components of over 18,300 metric tons (170,000 cubic meters) from the factory floor to Envision’s 90-megawatt Wind Power Project in Mexico. DHL Global Forwarding is also shipping and providing customs clearance services for over 21,000 metric tons (150,000 cubic meters) of generators, wind turbine blades and tower components to Dongfang Electric’s Ethiopia Aysha Wind Power Project.





Another project with Goldwind is also in the pipeline, involving the transportation of wind turbines across the Australian outback to Goldwind’s Agnew Mine — where wind power will make up a portion of a large hybrid microgrid.





“Our existing and future partnerships with China’s leading wind turbine manufacturers highlight the strong trust that we have built with them over time, by providing well-coordinated, time-efficient and transparent freight forwarding services and customs clearance,” says Jiang Li, Head of Industrial Projects, DHL China. “In the coming years, we aim to further hone our expertise in this area, so we can better support China’s growing role in meeting the demand for safe and sustainable energy generation across the globe.”





Note to editors:

Demand for wind turbines is growing fast, fanned on by the political and economic necessity of renewable yet reliable power sources. Find out how logisticians manage the high degrees of precision, coordination, and special equipment required to ship gigantic wind turbines to some of the most remote areas of the world.





