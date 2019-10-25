DHL Global Forwarding Continues on Digital Roadmap with New Services and Functionalities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – October 25, 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is continuing to grow its portfolio of convenient digital services. The latest solution launched, called “myDHLi Analytics,” offers customers a smart service to access and analyze their business data 24/7. The user-friendly online service displays all relevant details about Spend (invoices), Volume, Service Quality, and Customs Activity via dashboards.

“In line with our recently announced group strategy 2025 ‘Delivering excellence in a digital world,’ we are continuously broadening and enhancing our digital services. Our growing myDHLi product family extends our best-in-class logistics services to the digital realm. Customers can work towards their sustainability goals with the same tool that they book, organize and analyze their shipments with,” says Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.





Another member of the myDHLi product family has also been updated: DHL Global Forwarding is the first freight forwarder to offer a Carbon Calculator within an online quotation and booking tool. Customers can not only assess the emissions of their shipments but also reduce their CO 2 impact by choosing an alternative fuel or an offsetting option — all within the myDHLi Quote & Book service.





“With Asia Pacific accounting for almost half of the world’s online citizens, many of our customers’ expectations have evolved as they embrace innovations that will enhance their shipping experience and add value to their businesses. Imagine all the man-hours saved from repetitive tasks and unnecessary paperwork – with just a few clicks, myDHLi will provide customers with access to data for a deeper analysis into operational and business trends, whilst offering information on cost-efficient and sustainable shipping options,” said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.





myDHLi Analytics offers all relevant data at a glance

The user-friendly myDHLi Analytics service gathers data in one screen so that customers can explore all relevant information on their shipments. Filter options allow users to deep dive into expenses and trends in their data. Customers can break down their information by aspects like country, shipper, consignee, trade lane, and more. Downloadable reports offer shareable insights right down to the shipment and invoice levels. The new service goes beyond the operational focus of prior tools.













myDHLi Quote & Book enhanced by a CO 2 Calculator

The demand for sustainable transport and logistics solutions is steadily growing. To support its customers in reducing their carbon footprint and achieving their individual sustainability targets, DHL Global Forwarding now offers an online CO 2 Calculator. Within the recently launched myDHLi Quote & Book service, customers can easily choose to neutralize the carbon emissions of their shipments. The integrated CO 2 Calculator automatically displays the carbon footprint for the shipment in comparison between air and ocean freight. In the next step, shippers can either choose a clean-burning fuel for ocean freight or an offsetting option for any transport mode.

The new carbon calculator reflects Deutsche Post DHL’s GoGreen program and the group’s mission to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. While pursuing this mission, DHL also empowers and supports its customers with their own sustainability targets by offering a growing number of green logistics and transport services.



