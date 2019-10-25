DHL Global Forwarding Continues on Digital Roadmap with New Services and Functionalities

- New online service myDHLi Analytics allows customers to explore and analyze their business data
- myDHLi Quote & Book is the first service to offer a Carbon Calculator for carbon transparency and emissions reduction
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – October 25, 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is continuing to grow its portfolio of convenient digital services. The latest solution launched, called “myDHLi Analytics,” offers customers a smart service to access and analyze their business data 24/7. The user-friendly online service displays all relevant details about Spend (invoices), Volume, Service Quality, and Customs Activity via dashboards.
“In line with our recently announced group strategy 2025 ‘Delivering excellence in a digital world,’ we are continuously broadening and enhancing our digital services. Our growing myDHLi product family extends our best-in-class logistics services to the digital realm. Customers can work towards their sustainability goals with the same tool that they book, organize and analyze their shipments with,” says Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.
Another member of the myDHLi product family has also been updated: DHL Global Forwarding is the first freight forwarder to offer a Carbon Calculator within an online quotation and booking tool. Customers can not only assess the emissions of their shipments but also reduce their CO2 impact by choosing an alternative fuel or an offsetting option — all within the myDHLi Quote & Book service.
“With Asia Pacific accounting for almost half of the world’s online citizens, many of our customers’ expectations have evolved as they embrace innovations that will enhance their shipping experience and add value to their businesses. Imagine all the man-hours saved from repetitive tasks and unnecessary paperwork – with just a few clicks, myDHLi will provide customers with access to data for a deeper analysis into operational and business trends, whilst offering information on cost-efficient and sustainable shipping options,” said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.
myDHLi Analytics offers all relevant data at a glance
The user-friendly myDHLi Analytics service gathers data in one screen so that customers can explore all relevant information on their shipments. Filter options allow users to deep dive into expenses and trends in their data. Customers can break down their information by aspects like country, shipper, consignee, trade lane, and more. Downloadable reports offer shareable insights right down to the shipment and invoice levels. The new service goes beyond the operational focus of prior tools.
myDHLi Quote & Book enhanced by a CO2 Calculator
The demand for sustainable transport and logistics solutions is steadily growing. To support its customers in reducing their carbon footprint and achieving their individual sustainability targets, DHL Global Forwarding now offers an online CO2 Calculator. Within the recently launched myDHLi Quote & Book service, customers can easily choose to neutralize the carbon emissions of their shipments. The integrated CO2 Calculator automatically displays the carbon footprint for the shipment in comparison between air and ocean freight. In the next step, shippers can either choose a clean-burning fuel for ocean freight or an offsetting option for any transport mode.
The new carbon calculator reflects Deutsche Post DHL’s GoGreen program and the group’s mission to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. While pursuing this mission, DHL also empowers and supports its customers with their own sustainability targets by offering a growing number of green logistics and transport services.
50 Years DHL
In 2019 DHL is celebrating 50 years since the company’s founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969. DHL began as a disruptor to the traditional delivery industry, circumventing bureaucracy with an innovative new service to deliver documents by air overnight. Since then, DHL has grown into a globe-spanning family of DHL companies with about 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories that covers the entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services. DHL’s customer-centricity and can-do culture have fueled five decades of innovation — from the DHL 1000, one of the first word processing computers in the world, to using the purpose built StreetScooter, an environmentally friendly delivery vehicle powered by an electric drive and developed by Deutsche Post DHL Group. With the Mission 2050 commitment to reach zero group-wide emissions by 2050, DHL is continuing to be a trailblazer in the logistics industry.
DHL — The logistics company for the world
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.