DHL Global Forwarding launches dedicated “cold chain” warehouse to support Indonesia’s expanding life sciences industry

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 2 August 2018 – A new temperature-controlled bonded warehouse has been launched in Jakarta by DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services. This will help Indonesia’s life sciences industry optimize their supply chains ahead of rapid projected growth.

The facility is built with first grade Mills Test certified materials from PT.NS BlueScope Indonesia, a subsidiary of leading international steelmaker BlueScope Steel. Additionally, world-class cooling technology which is certified by the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics for best-practice temperature control will give manufacturers and distributors a storage environment of 2-8°C.

The DHL Bonded Warehouse will provide life sciences and healthcare customers a range of services designed to speed up and streamline movements of sensitive cargo. This includes in-house customs clearance even after the standard 4pm cut-off time, and automatic SMS notifications designed to speed up onsite DHL teams’ response to critical shipment events.

“Indonesia’s pharmaceutical market is projected to grow by 10% per annum to be worth more than US$12 billion by 2022,[1] driven largely by growth in the domestic market for generic drugs and increasingly accessible healthcare country-wide.[2] This creates significant opportunities for both multinational and domestic life sciences operators to scale up their operations,” said Vincent Yong, President Director, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia. “This new bonded warehouse is our latest investment in the logistics infrastructure needed to fully capitalize on those opportunities while boosting the quality of medicines, devices, and other medical goods that Indonesia’s people have access to.”

DHL Global Forwarding already plans to roll out additional value-added services to further reduce shipment time and labor requirements, including final-mile delivery, packaging and end-to-end supply chain solutions.

