DHL Global Forwarding makes key appointments in Iraq and Turkey

Usam Alyasin assumes role of Country Manager in Iraq

Appoints Ingo-Alexander Rahn as Country Manager in Turkey





ISTANBUL and BASRA – Media OutReach – 25 March 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has appointed Usam Alyasin and Ingo-Alexander Rahn as Country Manager in Iraq and Turkey respectively. Both of them will report to Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa.









Usam Alysain – Country manager of DHL Global Forwarding Iraq









Ingo Alexander Rahn – Country manager of DHL Global Forwarding Turkey





“The Middle East continues to play an integral role in our global network and we remain optimistic of its growth potential — in light of infrastructural reforms and positive business sentiments. This growth is further driven by a rapid adoption of new technologies among the younger and well-educated workforce that are contributing to the projected average economic growth of 2.6% for 2019-2020.[1] With this tide of change and growth, it is essential that we have the right leaders who have solid understanding of the region to capitalize on this growth trajectory, in order to deliver the best business results for our customers,” said Amadou.





“I am positive that Usam and Ingo-Alexander will drive continued growth for the company in the region, as they have proven their expertise in various roles within the organization over the years. The wealth of experience they have gained will enable them to steer the business to greater achievements,” he added.





Usam Alyasin officially assumes role of Country Manager in Iraq





Usam has been with DHL Global Forwarding since 2011, and has played an important role in driving key customer relationships for industrial projects in his role as Project Operations Manager. In his most recent role as General Operations Manager, he demonstrated a good track record, showing strong capabilities in industrial project management.





In his new role as Country Manager, Usam will leverage his understanding of the business and market, to lead business strategy and accelerate the growth for the company, in Iraq.





Usam Alyasin, Country Manager for Iraq, DHL Global Forwarding, said, “It has been extremely rewarding for me to be with the company over the years and I’m excited to lead my team, to work with our customers in this dynamic region. With Iraq’s gross domestic growth projected to reach a three-year high of 4.1% next year, the signs are positive for the country[2] and we are eager to serve our customers who want to leverage our global footprint to grow their business beyond the region.”





Usam holds a Masters’ Degree in Physics from Basra University, College of Science and has pursued higher education for Medical Radiation Physics, from Stockholm University.





Ingo-Alexander Rahn appointed as Country Manager to oversee operations in Turkey





An industry veteran who has been with DHL for 17 years and with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Ingo-Alexander first joined the business as Vice President of Airfreight for DHL Danzas Air and Ocean based in Frankfurt, Germany. Most recently as Executive Vice President of Global Airfreight and StarBroker AG, his responsibility included global procurement, air freight strategy, product development, route management and pricing strategy including DHL’s in-house carrier.





His deep experience within the DHL Global Forwarding division in the last decade — having taken on lead roles in the different regions, puts him in good stead to fully understand the business and industry.





Ingo-Alexander Rahn, Country Manager for Turkey, DHL Global Forwarding, said, “I am honored to be given various opportunities over the years, and this new role is a continued positive momentum for me. The Turkish economy has immense opportunities to offer, especially with recent governmental fiscal measures to boost the economy.[3] I’m excited to raise the bar further for the business in Turkey and the wider region, and I look forward to continue delivering the highest standards of excellence to our customers with the support of a talented and committed team.”

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.