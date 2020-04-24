DHL Global Forwarding meets food retail demand for Australia’s high value perishables exports

DHL Global Forwarding was selected to be part of new air freight network launched by the Australian government to bridge air freight capacity gap

The Government’s $110 million International Freight Assistance Mechanism (IFAM) is designed to help rebuild key international air freight routes

Resumption of imports of essential goods, such as healthcare supplies, and exports of perishables, will help keep local businesses going





MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – April 24, 2020 – The Australian Department of Agriculture has identified supply chain disruptions as the biggest threat now to farmers and fishermen in the country, where around 65% of agricultural products are exported, with a majority going to China, Japan, United States, South Korea and several Asia Pacific countries.









DHL Global Forwarding Australia reveals that virtually all of its high value perishables exports, including fruits, vegetables, pre-marinated and fresh meat, seafood and dairy products, are now catered to food retail businesses such as supermarkets. This is in contrast to the pre-COVID supply chain distribution dominated by wholesale networks where some 70% of the company’s food exports typically go to food service businesses.

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has been appointed to be part of the new air freight network established by the government to facilitate international freight as commercial airlines tepidly return to normalcy. The network will allow the Government’s $110 million International Freight Assistance Mechanism (IFAM) to ramp-up assistance to exporters and re-establish global supply chains, in turn also assisting importers of essential goods, such as healthcare supplies, personal protective equipment, automobile spare parts, and construction and manufacturing materials.

“In perishables logistics, time is of the essence as fresh meats and produce need to arrive with their freshness and quality intact, and that is now possible as we can secure capacity through the air freight network for our customers. We are working towards restoring supply chains for all our customers. We are hopeful that with these measures, we can start to restore some of the pre-COVID volumes for perishable exports, and more if the Asian markets start to open up again once containment measures prove successful,” said Bernie Cooney, Perishables and Livestock Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Australia.

Import of much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and essentials to keep businesses going

In addition to the export of high value perishables, DHL Global Forwarding is supporting the Australian Government IFAM program with the import of critical products like PPE and other essential goods.

George Lawson, Country Manager of DHL Global Forwarding Australia added, “Trade, which is the lifeblood of our economy, has been heavily impacted by travel restrictions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. As the market leader in the export of premium agricultural products and the import of healthcare, technology and infrastructure goods, we are uniquely positioned to support the Australian Governments IFAM program in jumpstarting trade activity. With our team of global trade experts, worldwide network and digital solutions, our aim is to improve lives by keeping Australian businesses running.”

Various industries in Australia are experiencing shortages in supplies due to the disruption arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, especially businesses employing a ‘just in time’ production model.

