DHL Global Forwarding names Niki Frank as head of its India business

Frank to focus on growth and customer satisfaction in one of DHL Global Forwarding’s fastest growing markets

New appointment taps into Frank’s vast experience in corporate and cultural strategy development, including seven years spent with DPDHL Group and DHL Global Forwarding





MUMBAI, INDIA – Media OutReach – June 10, 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, and a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group (“DPDHL Group” or “the Group”), has appointed Niki Frank as Managing Director for DHL Global Forwarding India.





Niki Frank, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding India





Frank has spent the last seven years leading global transformation initiatives for DPDHL Group and DHL Global Forwarding, making major contributions to its pivotal growth strategy that saw the business revive its performance and regain market share since 2016. Frank most recently served as Senior Vice President for Global Business Strategy, and led the Certified International Forwarder (CIF) program that ensures consistent service excellence and cultural alignment across DHL Global Forwarding’s operations worldwide.





“Niki has been instrumental in designing and executing the business strategies that helped transform the division in 2016. He also oversaw the development of the CIF program into a comprehensive learning, training, and engagement curriculum that differentiates us at a global level,” said Kelvin Leung, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. “His experience in analyzing market conditions and capturing their inherent opportunities will prove extremely valuable to our work in India, one of our most promising yet also most complex markets to date.”





In his new role, Frank will tap his experience to boost productivity and expand DHL Global Forwarding’s business in India. Frank will report directly to Kelvin Leung from Mumbai, India’s most populous city and a key logistics hub located along the coast of the Arabian Sea.





“India continues to undergo rapid change across its industries and broader economy, but we have no doubt that the country’s growth rates will continue to outpace other major economies, which speaks to the tremendous opportunities for forwarders to connect businesses to the global marketplace,” said Frank. “Based on the Global Trade Barometer (GTB) Index produced quarterly by DHL, India has the highest predicted trade growth of all GTB countries, surpassing even the US, UK, and Germany, [1] a result it has achieved consistently since the Index’s inception last year. “





Prior to joining the DPDHL Group in 2012, Frank was at Boston Consulting Group leading teams across the automotive, industrial goods, and e-mobility sectors.





Frank holds a Masters in Economics from Maastricht University in the Netherlands. A passionate mentor and workplace coach, he is fluent in German, English, Spanish and French.

DHL — The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.