DHL Global Forwarding sets up Logistics Hub in Tanger Med

This new Logistics Hub will be the largest warehousing facility for DHL Global Forwarding in Morocco
TANGER, MOROCCO – Media
OutReach – April 13, 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding,
the leading international
provider of air, sea and road freight services,
has signed a deal with Tanger Med to set up its new Africa-Europe Logistics Hub in the Tanger Med
Logistical Zone. DHL Global Forwarding will be one of the largest freight
forwarders to establish operations in Tanger Med dedicated logistical zone.
Copyright TANGER MED
The hub, at 6,000 m² will be the largest facility for DHL in the country, and serves as a gateway to the international markets for DHL’s customers, especially for imports and exports to and from Europe, North and West Africa.
This new Logistics Hub at Tanger Med will enable DHL Global Forwarding to provide its customers with end-to-end solutions such as customs clearance facilitation and supply chain management, in addition to air, sea and road freight services.
“The strategic location of Tanger Med presents a huge opportunity for us. Its ability to support multi-modal connectivity, especially its maritime, as well as road connections to Casablanca and the South, will allow us to expand and enhance our customer service offering,” said Christelle Fadel, General Manager, DHL Global Forwarding, Morocco.
“The Tanger Med Logistical Zone is a perfect choice for large multinationals and logistical operators seeking to optimize their logistics operations and redistribute their flow of goods to Africa, Europe and America,” said Rachid Houari, General Manager, Medhub.
The new state-of-the art warehouse will begin operations by May 2019.
DHL — The logistics company for the world
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.
Tanger Med is a global logistics gateway located on the Strait of Gibraltar with handling capacities of 9 million containers, export of 1 million new vehicles, transit of 7 million passengers and 700,000 trucks on an annual basis.
Tanger Med port Complex encompasses three ports (Tanger Med 1, Tanger Med 2 and Trucks and Passengers port) as well as the adjacent logistics zone. In 2018, the total volume of import/export flows handled by Tanger Med was 33 b USD.
Medhub, Tanger Med dedicated Logistical Zone offers more than 200 Ha including ready to use warehouses for advanced logistics operations and enjoys full integration with Tanger Med Port hence offering connectivity to more than 186 ports worldwide.