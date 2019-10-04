DHL Global Forwarding Sri Lanka consolidates operations at DHL Logistics Park

225,000-square-foot compound provides comprehensive facilities for full suite of international freight forwarding operations — air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, warehousing and transportation.

Move demonstrates resilience in the local economy as the country embarks on its path to recovery





COLOMBO, SRI LANKA – Media OutReach – 4 October 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding Sri Lanka has moved to consolidate its operations and facilities in Colombo into a 225,000-square-foot logistics compound. Dubbed the “DHL Logistics Hub”, the compound comprises seven warehouses and the logistics company’s local head office, and is strategically located on Negombo Road, Colombo just six kilometers from the Colombo Sea Port and 30 kilometers from the Bandaranaike International Airport.In a move that demonstrates strategic investment and commitment to the long term potential and resilience of the Sri Lankan economy, DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, brings together all services to support the import and export of goods in and out of Sri Lanka at the DHL Logistics Park.













“Logistics is the backbone of global trade, and Sri Lanka is very much plugged into the global economy with many international companies having established manufacturing bases here. For years now, businesses have been tapping on the country’s geographic location — its strong connectivity to Europe and the Middle East – and the well-educated workforce,” said Fabian Rybka, Cluster Head, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.





Amidst global trade tensions, Sri Lanka recently urged Chinese manufacturers to consider the country as a production base to tap its preferential duty-free treatment by the US and Europe and reduce tariff pressures.





The consolidation of DHL Global Forwarding operations at the 225,000-square-foot DHL Logistics Park helps provide greater efficiencies for the local operations. Within the compound, the company runs warehousing and transportation for fast-moving consumer goods, life sciences and healthcare, fashion and retail sectors. DHL Global Forwarding will also continue to provide air and ocean freight services, customs clearance and the host of value-added services, such as labeling, bundling and promotional packaging for customers.





“DHL has operated in Sri Lanka since 1980 and closely partnered with our customers through the many years of economic, social and political changes,” said Fabian. “The country has shown resilience in the aftermath of the April incident – tourist numbers are recovering, and we are seeing keen interest from our customers on how best to support their businesses — both local and multi-national companies alike. We are optimistic for the future of Sri Lanka, and are proud to continue strategic investment in the country to facilitate trade.”





Note to editors:

Sri Lanka is home to North Sails’ largest manufacturing site. The company’s sails have been used on every winning boat in America’s Cup since 1988. Find out how DHL works with North Sails to facilitate twice-weekly cross dock movements of up to 4,000 kilograms of North Sail’s goods from Sri Lanka to London.





50 Years DHL

In 2019 DHL is celebrating 50 years since the company’s founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969. DHL began as a disruptor to the traditional delivery industry, circumventing bureaucracy with an innovative new service to deliver documents by air overnight. Since then, DHL has grown into a globe-spanning family of DHL companies with about 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories that covers the entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services. DHL’s customer-centricity and can-do culture have fueled five decades of innovation — from the DHL 1000, one of the first word processing computers in the world, to using the purpose built StreetScooter, an environmentally friendly delivery vehicle powered by an electric drive and developed by Deutsche Post DHL Group. With the Mission 2050 commitment to reach zero group-wide emissions by 2050, DHL is continuing to be a trailblazer in the logistics industry.





DHL — The logistics company for the world





DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.



