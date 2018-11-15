DHL plugs in to Shopify Singapore to enable simpler worldwide shipping

Retailers and brands on Shopify can enjoy affordable and reliable shipping by installing the DHL eCommerce plugin to ship their products worldwide

New Singapore-based businesses built with Shopify will now enjoy attractive shipping promotions from DHL

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach– 15 November 2018 – DHL eCommerce, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group, is working with Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform, to enable Singapore-based merchants to easily ship to their customers worldwide through a seamless plugin on a single platform. All new Singapore-based businesses built with Shopify will also enjoy special promotions for cross border shipping with DHL. Currently over 60% of Singapore-based merchants sell and ship their products internationally through the Shopify platform, and with the cross-border e-commerce opportunity continuing to grow, the DHL eCommerce plugin will make it even easier for merchants to ship their goods internationally.





“Cross border e-commerce continues to grow exponentially and this is apparent from the borderless buying behavior of online shoppers. 70% of online buyers made a purchase from a foreign site in 2017, up 6% from the year before and this trend is expected to continue. [1] To deliver to buyers across borders, sellers need simple and seamless shipping solutions to manage their orders and deliver to their customers worldwide. By building tools for global shippers on Shopify, we’re making it easy to satisfy this exact requirement,” said Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Singapore.





Integrating different online systems can be complex, especially for sellers who sell online across multiple sales channels. By hosting their e-commerce stores on platforms such as Shopify, sellers have access to a wide array of plugins to connect the dots from click to delivery.





Improved visibility in delivery helps to greatly enhance the entire customer experience. With DHL eCommerce shipping plugin available on Shopify, shippers can easily ship internationally by processing shipments on a single platform, from printing labels to generating tracking reference codes to enable shipment visibility for their customers — virtually automating the shipping process.





“Shopify understands the dynamics of e-commerce, where requirements of sellers and buyers are evolving faster than ever. To ensure our merchants are keeping pace, we are working with DHL, a key driver of the global e-commerce ecosystem. The DHL eCommerce plugin, combined with the special rates for new Shopify merchants, will help retailers and brands on our platform ship with ease so they can devote more time to selling,” said Arun Verma, Country Manager, Shopify Singapore.





DHL eCommerce is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group and, along with its sister divisions DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, DHL has been operating in Singapore since 1970, offering end-to-end solutions for the e-commerce sector.

For more information on international shipping through DHL eCommerce, visit:

https://www.logistics.dhl/sg-en/home/our-divisions/ecommerce.html





For existing Shopify merchants, learn more about DHL eCommerce integration:

www.dhl.com/Shopify .

To sign up for an account, visit: https://www.logistics.dhl/ShopifySg.





https://www.logistics.dhl/sg-en/home/press.html





DHL— The logistics company for the world





DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.





About Shopify





Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 600,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Red Bull, Nestle, Rebecca Minkoff, Kylie Cosmetics, and many more.