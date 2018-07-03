DHL Supply Chain appoints Alfred Goh to continue business growth in Japan and Korea

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – July 3, 2018 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, has named Alfred Goh as CEO of its Japan Korea Cluster. Based in Tokyo, Japan, Goh will report to Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific, and will be a part of the regional management board. Goh replaces Gavin Murdoch, who is taking on the role of Managing Director, Tradeteam, UK & Ireland region, DHL Supply Chain.









Goh has over 14 years’ experience in the logistics industry. In his most recent role as President of Global Fast Growing Enterprises and Regional Head of DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation in Asia Pacific, Goh was instrumental in helping companies in emerging markets to penetrate new territories, and also to expand their business globally. With his integrated, cross-divisional and customer-centric approach, Goh led his team in strengthening their sector expertise and industry leading innovation to drive greater value for customers.

“Alfred’s customer-centric disposition and drive for growth made him the perfect candidate to continue the great work done by Gavin Murdoch. He understands what customers need, and in his prior role, has proven time and again that he is able to deliver success for our customers and for DHL,” said Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific. “I am confident that Alfred will be able to lead the Japan Korea Cluster to greater heights just as successfully as he had strengthened DHL’s presence across Asia in recent years.”

“Japan and Korea are strategically important markets, with Japanese technology and manufacturing-related industries playing a leading role in the global economy and global supply chains[1]. I am excited with the opportunity to expand the business and further establish DHL Supply Chain’s reputation as the most innovative and customer-centric provider of contract logistics solutions,” said Alfred Goh, CEO, Japan Korea Cluster, DHL Supply Chain.

Since joining DHL in 2004, Goh has spearheaded supply chain consultancy projects, including developing value proposition, designing, optimizing and implementing supply chain solutions for top DHL customers globally. The solutions developed span across express logistics, air freight, ocean freight and contract logistics. Goh was also responsible for supply chain systems design, pricing and profitability.

