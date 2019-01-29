DHL wins Indian supply chain contract from Becton Dickinson

DHL is optimizing BD’s warehousing and distribution network in one of the largest life sciences and healthcare markets in the world

MUMBAI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 29 January 2019 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, has been awarded the warehousing and distribution contract for select sites of the leading global medical technology company Becton Dickinson (BD) in India.

“We are delighted to be awarded the contract to handle BD’s warehousing and distribution in India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the life sciences and healthcare industry in India is growing rapidly, with an expected compound annual growth rate of over 16 percent from now to the year 2022. This makes the healthcare sector a focus area for DHL Supply Chain — especially in India, which has a 2.8 percent share of the global biopharmaceutical market,” said Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.

“Being entrusted to consolidate and manage BD’s supply chain in a country of this size and complexity demonstrates the strength of DHL Supply Chain’s core expertise in optimizing warehouse operations, enhancing transportation solutions and standardizing work processes,” he added.

The journey with BD started in late 2016, following the Indian government’s introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), BD made the strategic decision to review their domestic network in India with a focus on improving their customers’ experience. BD’s decision to award the contract to DHL Supply Chain was driven by both companies shared values of excellence in customer service and quality.

“BD is continuously looking at ways to serve our customers and patients better. This journey with DHL Supply Chain is one such initiative; improving our ability to reach different geographies and in ways that delight our customers, enabling us in advancing the world of health,” said Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director for India & South Asia, BD.

The project is in implementation, with major sites already having gone live, and the rest scheduled for completion by mid of 2019. Among them is a new temperature-controlled site that has been inaugurated in the northern-Indian city of Luhari, Haryana. Aside from consolidating BD’s logistics network, DHL Supply Chain has obtained ISO 13485 certification for each site — which covers the quality of medical device provision to recognized global standards. Additionally, DHL Supply Chain is in full compliance with all domestic regulatory requirements in order to deliver a high quality operation, befitting of BD’s product portfolio. DHL Supply Chain has also standardized operational quality and systems across all sites, while improving visibility in local transportation.

